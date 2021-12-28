Operational Predictive Maintenance Market is Continues to Increase at a CAGR of 22.4% by 2027- IBM, eMaint, Bosch, Fluke

Operational Predictive Maintenance

Operating predictive maintenance helps in reducing the operational cost of business

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: Global operational predictive maintenance market, by end-user segment, public sector, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utility, transportation, others. manufacturing sub-segment was accounted for 28.2% market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% between 2019 and 2027.

Predictive maintenance systems in operation aid in the identification of possible problems in the organisation. They are utilised to improve operating efficiency as well as to reduce system downtime. They function by notifying system administrators to potential faults or other problems, allowing them to be resolved before real events occur. The price of such a system is determined by the number of systems that must be monitored. One advantage of employing this technology is that it lowers a company's operational costs and reduces downtime caused by preventive maintenance. There are numerous benefits to using this technology, and an outline of these benefits may be found in the following paragraphs.

The growing need for improving maintenance operations and reducing downtime is expected to drive the market growth of operational predictive maintenance. Emerging Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with the increasing focus of the organization to reduce the operational cost is again expected to foster the market growth of the operational predictive maintenance. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, the global IoT connections are predicted to increase with 17% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) from 7 billion to 25 billion approximately from 2017 to 2025.



The Study Include Key Companies:=

➼ General Electric Company,

➼ IBM Corporation,

➼ eMaint Enterprises LLC,

➼ Software AG,

➼ Schneider Electric SE,

➼ SAS Institute Inc.,

➼ Rockwell Automation Inc.,

➼ PTC, Inc.,

➼ Robert Bosch GmbH.

Key Developments:-

➡ In November 2020, Bombardier has launched a predictive maintenance solution, further upgrading its OPTIFLO suite of rail control service solutions. The new EBI Sense product is a subscription-based digital service developed to enable predictive maintenance of railway signaling.

➡ In September 2018, Chevron has announced the launch of Predictive Maintenance to Cut Costs & Improve Operations.

➡ In February 2020, ABB announced the launch of a predictive maintenance solution that helps customers minimize environmental impact and increase safety

➡ In March 2020, Accruent announced that it has launched newly-developed resources to hospitals and medical facilities to assist the healthcare industry in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

