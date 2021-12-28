'Discover European Treasures' campaign to spice up local cuisine in Dubai

Discover European Treasures logo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A successful tasting promo action took place in supermarkets in Dubai, from December 27 to 31 to showcase the use and benefits of European products, like Krokos Kozanis PDO and Magiun de prune Topoloveni PGI - two of the most sought-after European spices, and with this action rounded off a successful year for the EU Financed campaign "Discover European Treasures".

The EU-financed campaign Discover European Treasures, was designed for end consumers to experience the two spices and learn about their various uses and applications in the local and international cuisine.

Krokos Kozanis PDO, the world’s most expensive spice, is the dried red stigmas of the autumn-flowering crocus. It is known for its properties as a dye as for its unique and distinctively pungent, honey-like flavor and aroma.

Magiun de prune Topoloveni PGI is a concentrated paste made of fresh, homogeneous, viscous, easily spreadable plums, which is used in the diet of people of all ages.

