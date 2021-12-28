$50,000 bounty for those who assist the improvement of HUH Token

HUH Token experienced a 6000% growth in value over just five days. This growth is immense, and there are currently no other cryptocurrencies on record that have enjoyed such growth soon after a launch.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, United States, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUH Token is a new project that has taken the necessary steps to provide complete confidence in its cryptocurrency. HUH Token has three separate audits from widely respected companies in the crypto world, Certik, Shellboxes and Solidity Finance. In addition to the wide array of audits, HUH Token also released a bug bounty. A $50,000 bug bounty was also offered for those who assist the improvement of HUH Token as it continues to progress.

HUH token has also provided $500,000 worth of liquidity and has locked it in for two years, making it impossible for the creators to take that money and disappear. Even when ignoring HUH Token’s own steps to show their integrity, an examination of where the token is being listed should give buyers more confidence. HUH Token is currently available on PancakeSwap and BitForex, two well-established and trusted exchanges. In addition, analytics regarding HUH Token can be found on some of the biggest crypto-related websites, including CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, Coinbase and PooCoin.

After analysing the steps HUH Token has taken and the various outside organisations that have given HUH Token their stamp of approval, it seems ludicrous to simply follow the uninformed posts declaring HUH token of being anything other than a cryptocurrency with high hopes for the future.

HUH Token Set To Recreate SafeMoon’s Millionaire Magic with 6000% Growth in 5 Days!

SafeMoon is a cryptocurrency token introduced on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain as BEP-20 tokens. There are two types of platforms in the blockchain ecosystem: decentralised finance (DeFi) and centralised finance (CeFi). A central bank does not control the DeFi ecosystem, but assets are visible publicly on the blockchain network, whereas the CeFi ecosystem uses an intermediary exchange to manage assets. The BSC blockchain features SafeMoon and operates inside the CeFi ecosystem.

SafeMoon's pricing increased during the second quarter of this year due to sponsorships from celebrities such as rapper Lil Yachty and YouTuber Jake Paul. These celebrity endorsements sent the SafeMoon price through the roof, and if you had invested $100 in SafeMoon on its debut day, it would have been worth $8 million in April. That is just two months apart. HUH Token launched last week and has already smashed a bunch of crypto records, and this has caught the attention of many in the crypto community.

HUH Token experienced a 6000% growth in value over just five days. This growth is immense, and there are currently no other cryptocurrencies on record that have enjoyed such growth soon after a launch. So, as you can imagine, this has put HUH Token in the limelight. There was already a decent amount of speculation around the token before its launch, with its ‘revolutionary referral system’ being analysed by crypto-journalists worldwide.

The referral system is supposedly the core component of the HUH ecosystem. Its ethos is that HUH Token Holders get to work together and earn together. It works like so; you make 10% BNB from every one of your referrals’ first purchases. Plus, your referrals are rewarded with a reduced sell fee rate of 10%. It’s unique, fascinating and straightforward to investors.

What Are The Facts?

There is so much speculation in the world of cryptocurrency, and this can be difficult for some investors. A lot of the crypto game involves educated guesses, and you can’t get it right all of the time. So instead of speculating what’s going on with HUH Token, let’s take a look at the facts from the last week.

-Over 9000 Wallet Holders

-6000% Increase in 5 Days

-$10 Million Trading Volume In 7 Days

-$5.6 Million Liquidity

-HUH Token Announced a Burn of 1,000,000 Tokens on Wednesday

Another fact worth noting is that the creators claim that they are the first-ever cryptocurrency to distribute both BNB and the Token, providing holders with more ways to earn. In addition, every transaction directly reflects HUH Tokens straight to your wallet. So, you simply buy and hold.

