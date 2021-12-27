Submit Release
News Search

There were 408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,774 in the last 365 days.

HB 4001 of 2021

MICHIGAN, December 27 - Legislature: legislators; voting on bills when a conflict of interest exists; prohibit. Amends 1968 PA 318 (MCL 15.301 - 15.310) by adding sec. 8a. TIE BAR WITH: HB 4683'21, HB 4682'21

Last Action: 5/11/2021 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS

You just read:

HB 4001 of 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.