Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Application, Opportunity, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2028

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Wi-Fi 6 Devices from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2028.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wi-Fi 6 devices market size is expected to reach USD 27.42 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has added a new market research report on global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market forecast to 2028 to help users, investors and readers understand market dynamics and make investment plans accordingly. The report offers details about crucial aspects of the industry along with current and expected market trends throughout the forecast period. The report also offers precise information about market size, market revenue growth, restraints, key factors, limitations and challenges and other market elements. The report is pictorially represented using various graphs, tables, charts, figures to help users understand market scenario. The data is collected using extensive primary and secondary research to offer precise market insights. This data is thoroughly evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.

Report Objective:

The global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market is extremely competitive and comprise various key players operating at global and regional levels. These players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and new product launches to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio. The report also offers details about each market player such as its financial status, global position, revenue contribution and business expansion plans.

Some Key Highlights From The Report:

Private segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Enhancements offered by Wi-Fi 6 devices in 2.4-Ghz band is providing major benefits to residential users contributing to the growth of this segment.

Healthcare segment accounted for a significant large revenue share among other application segments in the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market in 2020. In hospitals, Wi-Fi 6 devices are able to provide smooth and high-speed connectivity to a number of devices, which makes Wi-Fi 6 devices very desirable in the healthcare setup.

North America accounted for a dominant revenue share over other regional markets in the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market in 2020.

Wi-Fi 6 devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing investments in smart city development projects in countries such as China, Australia, and India.

Some of the prominent players in the Wi-Fi 6 devices market include Fortinet Ruckus Networks, ADTRAN Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Mojo Networks Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market on the basis of component, usage type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Controller/Switch

Gateways/Routers

Access Points

Others

Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public

Private

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive & Transportation

Government

Sports & Leisure

Hospitality

Others

The global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

