Ambient Lighting Market Outlook, Demand, Overview, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2028

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Ambient Lighting from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2028.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ambient lighting market size reached USD 57.42 Billion in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for more energy-efficient lighting solutions and connected and automated lighting systems.

The latest market evaluation report on the Ambient Lighting market explores how the Ambient Lighting market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2028. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Scope of the Report:

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Ambient Lighting market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

Among other offerings segments, hardware segment revenue is expected register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced ambient lights that enable energy saving and lower energy bills.

Among other end use segments, the residential segment accounted for a larger revenue share in the ambient lighting market in 2020. Increased demand from energy efficient lighting to reduce energy consumption has contributed to the growth of this market segment.

Asia Pacific dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share in the global ambient lighting market in 2020. This is attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrial development of the region which has also boosted demand for ambient lighting solutions.

The market in North America is expected to register significantly larger revenue share than other regional markets during the forecast period. Presence of major market players in the region which inlcude Acuity Brands, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and General Electric Company is expected to boost revenue growth of the ambient lighting market during the forecast period.

Signify N.V., Acuity Brands, Inc. Hubbell Incorporated, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Ideal Industries (Cree Lighting), Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Lutron Electronics Company, Zumtobel Group, and Honeywell International Inc. are few of the prominent names in the ambient lighting market.

Segments Covered in Report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ambient lighting market on the basis of type, offering, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Suspended Lights

Recessed Lights

Strip Lights

Surface-Mounted Lights

Track Lights

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software & Services

Hardware

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Healthcare

Industrial

Office Buildings

Automotive

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

