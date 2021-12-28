Cleaning Robot Market Applications, Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Types, Outlook, Size and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The study methodologies used to examine the Cleaning Robot market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cleaning robot market size is expected to reach USD 36.05 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 23.0%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Home Area Networks (HAN) technologies, rising adoption of smart home devices, and improving standard of living of people are driving global market revenue growth.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Cleaning Robot market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as costly domestic help services, increasing demand for cleaning robots in retail stores, supermarkets, and malls along with rising investments for developing cleaning robots with advanced features.

The cleaning robot market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028. China and Japan are major contributing countries in APAC. Rapid growth in the eCommerce sector, presence of key players, increasing demand for smart home services, rising disposable income, and improvements in standard of living are some key factors boosting Asia Pacific market growth.

Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Roborock, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SharkNinja, Neato Robotics, Cecotec Innovaciones S.L., and Panasonic Corporation are key players operating in the cleaning robot market.

Important Points Mentioned in the Cleaning Robot Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

For this study, Emergen has segmented the global cleaning robots market based on product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Floor-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Professional Cleaning Robot

Personal Cleaning Robot

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

