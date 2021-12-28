Emission Monitoring System Market 2021 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trend and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

global emission monitoring system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,290.00 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

A carbon monoxide, oxygen, and carbon diode monitoring system is a tool used in industrial facilities to monitor flue gas for carbon monoxide, oxygen, and carbon diode to provide information for combustion control. It is made up of several components that can determine the concentration of gas or particulate matter or the rate of emission of specific pollutants. EMS software can generate results in units based on the applicable emission limitations or standards. EMS is commonly used in a variety of industries, including power generation, petrochemicals, chemicals, and oil and gas.

Major Key players in this Market:

Drivers & Trends

Increasing need for environmental protection is expected to boost the global emission monitoring system market growth over the forecast period. The carbon emission has serious repercussions on the environment, which eventually harms human health as well. Air pollution has become a severe global problem, which requires a joint effort. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills around 7 million people globally every year. It can lead to severe chronic diseases such as stroke, respiratory infections, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Such harmful environmental impact has increased the need for protection and urgency to curb carbon emission from industries as well as vehicles. Emission monitoring system provides data regarding the emission of gases from a particular building or facility, which can help to governing authority to reduce it. Many government agencies have enforced stringent regulatory standards on carbon emission with the deployment of EMS.

Emission Monitoring System Market Segmented into :

By Technology:

- Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS)

- Predictive Emission Monitoring Systems (PEMS)

By Industry Verticals:

- Oil & Gas

- Chemicals & Fertilizers

- Healthcare, Pulp & Paper

- Energy

- Mining

Regional Classification

The Emission Monitoring System market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Emission Monitoring System market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Takeaways:

· The global emission monitoring system market was valued at US$ 4,924.70 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 8,843.41 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2028. This is owing to increasing dependency on coal-fired power plants to generate electricity.

· The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) segment was valued US$ 4,256.20 Mn in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing adoption of CEMS in industrial sector.