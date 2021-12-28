Smart Watch Market Insights, Outlook, Demand, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Smart Watch from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2028.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart watch market size is expected to reach USD 95.78 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 19.1%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.

A new market assessment report on Smart Watch market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Smart Watch market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Smart Watch market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Based on the operating system, the iOS segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as rising disposable income, high adoption of iOS devices, and availability of advanced iOS operating systems such as RTOS or WatchOS for smart watches.

Among the application segments, the personal assistance segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising health awareness, increasing adoption of smart devices and high usage of voice-recognition virtual assistants for monitoring daily activities are key factors boosting segment growth.

The smart watch market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. High revenue share is attributed to factors such as rising sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, smart watches, increasing health awareness among consumers, technological advancements in smartwatches, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and diabetes.

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing per capita income, improvements in standard of living, rapidly growing consumer electronics sector, high demand for enhanced smart devices, and increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies, Motorola, and Polar Electro Oy are major players operating in the smart watch market.

For this study, Emergen has segmented the global smart watch market based on product, operating system, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Extension

Classical

Standalone

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Android

Windows

iOS

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Wellness

Sports

Personal Assistance

Health

Others

The global Smart Watch market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

