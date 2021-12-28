C-Reactive Protein Testing Market is Projected to Experience Promising Growth Opportunities in the Coming Years

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market

In depth analysis of applications of C-Reactive protein test would help in identifying the future applications for this test.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "C-Reactive Protein Testing Market By Application (Cardiovascular diseases, Infections, Diseases of immune system, Rhematoid arthritis, Cancers, Inflammatory bowel disease, Osteomyelitis), and By Type Of Assays (ELISA, Immunoturbidimetric, Chemiluminesence immunoassay(CLIA), High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) assay): Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028".

C-Reactive Protein Tests are blood tests that measure the levels of C-Reactive Protein. C-reactive protein is a protein that is produced by the liver and its level increase when there is inflammation in the body. C-reactive tests identify and keep track of infections and diseases that cause inflammation such as certain types of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, etc. According to the WHO, an estimated 17.3 million people died of cardiovascular diseases in 2008 alone. C-reactive protein tests estimate the risks of a person suffering from heart attacks or strokes.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the C-Reactive Protein Testing Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market by application

C-reactive protein tests are used in detection of inflammation seen in cases of infections after surgeries, diseases of immune system (Lupus), Rhematoid arthritis, cancers, inflammatory bowel disease and Cardiovascular diseases. The incidence of cardiovascular disease such as heart attacks and strokes is high and these tests are important to predict the occurrence of such diseases.

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market by type of assays.

The immunoassays used for C-reactive protein testing are ELISA, Immunoturbidimetric assays, Chemiluminesence immunoassay(CLIA)and High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) assay. The high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) assay is used as a marker for assessment of cardiac risks and as a prognostic tool for heart diseases. American Heart Association (AHA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends hsCRP as a more sensitive assay to predict vascular disease, as compared to the more traditional assays for circulating C-reactive protein levels.

