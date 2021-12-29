Sandvik acquires quality management software provider Dimensional Control Systems
Sandvik has acquired US-based Dimensional Control Systems (DCS) – a leading global provider of dimensional quality management software and engineering services.
Dimensional Control Systems’ software suites have strong underlying growth and will further strengthen our end-to-end metrology solutions by adding three-dimensional analysis and quality assurance..”TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandvik has acquired US-based Dimensional Control Systems (DCS) – a leading global provider of dimensional quality management software and on-site engineering services. DCS’s offering will complement and enhance Sandvik’s existing portfolio within metrology. The company will be included in the Industrial Metrology division, within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
“This acquisition is in line with our strategic focus to grow in the digital manufacturing space, with special attention on industrial software close to component manufacturing. Dimensional Control System’s offering, in combination with our extensive manufacturing know-how, will enhance Sandvik’s overall digital offering – and specifically our industrial metrology solutions,” says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.
DCS’s software solutions include CAD simulation tools, enabling customers to improve and validate their component design and metrology measurement plan – resulting in reduced scrap, rework, downtime, and non-conformance issues. The company is a trusted partner of many major OEM’s and other manufacturers worldwide. It has more than 400 software customers in automotive, aerospace, high-tech electronics, medical devices and industrial machinery manufacturing – with 10,000 licenses in total. Software revenues represent 65% of total sales, of which 40% are recurring revenues.
“Dimensional Control Systems’ software suites have strong underlying growth and will further strengthen our end-to-end metrology solutions by adding three-dimensional analysis and quality assurance capabilities, as well as deep Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing expertise. This will significantly improve quality and productivity for our customers, enabling more sustainable manufacturing. I would like to welcome the DCS team to Sandvik,” says Christophe Sut, President of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions.
OFFERS TWO CORE SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Dimensional Control Systems is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA, and has a global network of distributors and resellers. The company offers two core software technologies which together provides a connected Quality Intelligence Solution; ‘3DCS’ Variation Analysis, a tolerance- and dimensional analysis software suite in a CAD environment, and ‘QDM’ (Quality Data Management), which collects, analyzes, and reports inspection data from the manufacturing process. The company also offers its customers on-site dimensional engineering services.
“We are excited to become part of the Sandvik family,” says John Mathieson, President of Dimensional Control Systems. “Since our founding, we have worked to continuously advance the dimensional quality methods of our customers by being innovative and investing in new technology to help accomplish their critical goals. The synergies with Sandvik will allow us to add even more value to customers and partners, in addition to expanding our footprint across key markets through Sandvik’s global presence. This agreement is a game-changer in the world of dimensional engineering and metrology – and we are thrilled to be part of it.”
Three metrology companies are already part of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, and all are complementary to Dimensional Control Systems: Metrologic Group, ATT Metrology Services, and DWFritz Automation. Metrologic Group designs and offers 3D measurement software solutions, electronic devices, and related services, where accuracy ranges from micrometers to millimeters. The company also has robotized solutions for automated inspection and inline metrology – and more than 40 years of experience in metrology. ATT Metrology Services is a provider of advanced on-site precision measurement services, using state-of-the-art metrology equipment and software. They have more than 30 years of experience in metrology. DWFritz Automation is a leading global provider of precision metrology, inspection, and assembly solutions for advanced manufacturing. The company designs, builds, and supports engineer-to-order, high-speed, non-contact metrology solutions and automation systems – and has more than 40 years of experience.
Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability, and sustainability. We hold world-leading positions in selected areas – tools and tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry; products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industrial heating. In 2020, the Group had approximately 37,000 employees and revenues of about 86 billion SEK in more than 160 countries within continuing operations.
