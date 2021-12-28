U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Statistics: A Huge Opportunity For Investors by 2027

U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at $965.6 mn in 2019, and is projected to reach $983.3 mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market by Type (CRT Pacemaker and CRT Defibrillator), Application (Intraventricular Dyssynchrony, Interventricular Dyssynchrony, and Atrioventricular Dyssynchrony), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialized Cardiac Treatment Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and development in healthcare infrastructure have boosted the growth of the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market. Moreover, high-end technological developments in CRT devices supplemented the market growth. However, product recalls in the U.S., cost of CRT devices, and shortage of healthcare professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, developing opportunities in the low economic U.S. states would open lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Abbott Laboratories

Osypka Medical GmbH

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

LivaNova PLC

MEDICO S.p.A.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

OSCOR Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

The presence of favorable reimbursement policies, rise in investments, increase in technological advancements, and a growth in sedentary lifestyle among the U.S. population makes way for the growth of the cardiac resynchronization therapy market in the U.S. In addition, U.S. healthcare spending grew 4.6% in 2019 (as compared to 2018), reaching $3.8 trillion or $11,582 per person is expected to assist in the market growth over the forecast period.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

