Which are the top companies hold the market share in global liquid dietary supplements market?

Liquid dietary supplements industry was estimated at $21.68 bn in 2019, & is anticipated to hit $27.73 bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Liquid Dietary Supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamins & Minerals, Botanical, Proteins & Amino Acids and Others), Application (Bone & Joint Health, Heart Health, Immune Health, Sports Nutrition, Weight Loss, Digestive Health, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Healthy aging and proactive consumption of nutritional interventions and increase in adoption of RTD (Ready-to-Drink) dietary supplements drive the growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market. On the other hand, stringent rules and regulations restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Key players in the industry-

Bayer

Herbalife International

Koninklijke DSM

BASF

Liquid Health, Inc.

Glanbia

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Amway

Abbott Laboratories

Growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from cardiac diseases, diabetes, and rise in aging population. Moreover, awareness regarding health & fitness among people also contribute toward growth of the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of liquid dietary supplements have been restricted due to lockdown in many countries. Hindrances in supply chain caused shortage of raw materials. Manufacturing activities restarted and supply chain restored during the post-lockdown.

The demand for mineral and vitamin supplements increased during the pandemic due to its role in boosting immunity.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global liquid dietary supplements market based on ingredient, application, distribution channel, and region.

North America to remain lucrative by 2027-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, due to increase in incidences diabetes, obesity, joint & muscle pain, and high blood pressure in the region.

