YetAi is Bringing Artificial Intelligence to the Solana Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YetAi, a collection of 8,888 unique NFTs, has announced its decision to bring artificial intelligence [AI] to the Solana blockchain. This is an NFT project generated 100% from AI.



YetAi will seek to offer an array of utilities to holders and community members one of which includes exclusive access to community conferences, seminars, and private events. YetAi aims at onboarding more people into the crypto and NFT markets, the incorporation of knowledge-based seminars and conferences that will be led by industry experts is part of the Solana-based company's plans of achieving this feat.

Artificial intelligence trading bot is another impressive offering of YetAi. This bot will automatically buy and sell cryptos for users at a higher level than they envisaged. Simplifying the trading process, this AI-powered bot dispels the need for users to study strategies and parameters of the crypto market as it undertakes the task for them. Besides this, YetAi will reward minters with 70% royalties from future NFT sales.

YetAi is seeking to bring AI to the advanced Solana blockchain through this collection of ultra-rare and unique NFTs created from over 90 traits.

With pre-sale and whitelist dates undisclosed yet, YetAi has scheduled a token release for Q1 of 2022. This token will act as a reward for NFT holders, further incentivizing them for buying into the project's unparalleled idea. These tokens will also serve as governance tokens for the growing YetAi community.

Currently, the cost of minting, buying, and selling NFTs has surged exponentially, owing to the massive influx of artists into the budding market. Supporting the advanced Solana blockchain, YetAi's development team strongly believes in the immense potential of this network as the future of NFTs. Releasing these well-crafted, unprecedented, and super rare NFTs on Solana will provide prospective holders with fast, secure, and low gas transactions which will further spur the YetAi community to buy expeditiously.

YetAi has outlined a roadmap that includes a plethora of activities or steps to be taken when a certain percentage of the 8,888 unparalleled NFTs are sold. Plans are currently underway to release a series of YetAi merchandise and other goodies for selected members. Additionally, a village is under construction on the metaverse land owned by the project. In conclusion, YetAi has a long-term vision of the project.

