L.A. mother awarded record seven-figure settlement for fetal brain injury
Video reenactment of crash’s impact on unborn child pivotal in case’s outcome.
In the end, I believe that with the help of all the experts involved, we were able to provide that emotional ‘wince factor’ that moved this case toward a favorable settlement for the mother and child.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mother whose unborn child suffered brain damage in a car accident has been awarded what is believed to be the largest settlement in history in a case involving an injured fetus.
— Vahe Garabedian
Graphically depicted in a video that was prepared for court, the injury – suffered when a truck slammed into the mother’s car at an intersection – left the child with developmental delays. The court approved the $3.75-million settlement in mid December.
“This is the largest settlement we know of where the money was for an injured fetus and the emotional distress of the mother over that – the mom also had physical injuries,” said Joseph Barrett, the plaintiff’s attorney. “But the center of this case was always, ‘Was the 17-week-old fetus injured in its brain in the crash?’ A $3.75-million settlement says, yes, more than likely he was.”
The expectant mother, a Los Angeles resident, was driving through a suburban intersection when her car was hit by a large cement truck that ran a red light. Despite her injuries from the 2014 crash, she continued to carry the baby but gave birth prematurely.
The child, now 7, has experienced delays in speech and motor skills, as compared to the mother’s older children, and he has suffered from seizures since birth. He is trying hard in school but is falling behind. Upon the recommendation of a pediatric neurologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, he is receiving speech therapy.
The identities of the mother and child are confidential under the terms of the settlement, as is the name of the trucking company.
Key to linking the crash to the long-term damage was a video brought into evidence that illustrated the crash’s impact on the fetus. Painstakingly created by MotionLit Services Inc. alongside a mechanical engineer, a pediatric neuroradiologist, and a biomechanical expert who authenticated its accuracy to the last detail, the video proved to be a pivotal factor in reaching the settlement.
“There were incredible challenges in scaling the fetus correctly, depicting the speeds of the vehicles accurately, and representing the impact of the crash on the unborn baby,” said Vahe Garabedian, co-founder of MotionLit Services Inc. with his twin brother, Vache. “In the end, I believe that with the help of all the experts involved, we were able to provide that emotional ‘wince factor’ that moved this case toward a favorable settlement for the mother and child.”
“We could not have achieved this without the great work of the entire team, and MotionLit, through Vahe and Vache, were essential to that team,” said Barrett. “We trusted them, and their vision and expertise paid off for all.”
MotionLit Services Inc. is an Altadena, California, creator of courtroom videos, including day-in-the-life and 3D animations of accident reconstructions. Co-founded by identical twin brothers Vahe and Vache Garabedian, it has provided visual support to some of the country’s most high-profile and -awarded cases, and it recently facilitated the first virtual trial of its kind in the nation. More information can be found at www.motionlit.com.
Sarah Torres
Newsroom Public Relations
+1 323-539-3983
sarah@newsroompr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Fetus Accident Animation MotionLit 3D Recon