A Multivitamin for Life to Daily Grow Better

CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVERY DAY EXCELLENCE: KINDLE #1 NEW RELEASE

There are over a million books released on Amazon Kindle each year, and “Every Day Excellence: A Daily Guide to Growing” by Joe Templin was the #1 New Release in the Professional Development category.

Why has this book had such marked success so quickly? Excellence is a habit. Habits need to be acted upon every daily. Every day we have to fight the entropy of age, the creeping chaos of the world. Each day we must make the investment of time and energy, just to maintain where we are relative to inflation, progress, and our own dreams. The chaos of the past several years, compounded with the physical and mental health crises kicked off by the Covid Pandemic have made people re-examine their habits, thoughts, and actions an seek little, simple steps to improvement.

As people who have bought Every Day Excellence have stated in their reviews:

1. It's just a page or two a day, and it's meant to be time you spend on yourself.

2. Build a plan that fits with the person you know yourself to be. Have daily goals that are achievable.

3. Read it.... enact it.... and your chance for success will go up measurably.

4. Follow along when you can and you will create the habit of self improvement.

Given the fact that half of all recent college graduates had sought treatment for anxiety and related issues before the Covid Pandemic hit and that divorces have spiked to the highest levels ever recorded, Templin’s book fills a need for self-guided stress release and personal improvement.

About the author: Templin was one of the 4 Under 40 for Advisor Today Magazine, runs ultramarathons and Ragnars, teaches business ethics and productivity all across the US and Canada, and is a Special Needs parent. He is a former International Champion in Tae Kwon Do, leads a Cub Scout Pack, and consults with companies on culture and sustainable growth.

