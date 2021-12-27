DOH News Release: DOH provides bridge COVID-19 testing during winter break

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is expanding access to free COVID-19 testing on O‘ahu by providing families with community testing options during winter break.

“DOH recognizes the importance of providing increased testing capacity to families and the community, especially while school testing programs are paused during the winter break,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “School-aged children and their families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and test for COVID-19 before returning to school in January.”

Bridge testing is available at the Waikiki Shell daily from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM and at the Blaisdell Arena Sunday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Beginning on January 2, testing will be offered at the Carpenters Training Center in Kapolei Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

The bridge testing program will provide capacity for 2,000 additional tests a day. Bridge testing will run through January 15.

Bridge testing is offered by DOH and the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium. In addition to bridge testing, free community testing is offered by DOH, the Kidney Foundation and independent pharmacies at 23 sites statewide—four sites on Hawai‘i Island, one site on Kaua‘i, two sites on Maui, two sites on Moloka‘i, one site on Lana‘i and 13 sites on O‘ahu.

Pre-registration at AlohaClear.com is recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Other testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, is asked to stay home from work, school and other activities. They should avoid other people and get tested. Anyone who is a close contact of a known COVID-19 positive individual should get tested regardless of vaccination status.

