ORBAI: Genesis of Artificial General Intelligence in 2022
ORBAI is developing an AGI architecture (patent pending) that can achieve conversational speech by 2023, and true general purpose computing in AI by 2030
Artificial General Intelligence can grow rapidly with a more powerful and flexible SNN architecture, and will climb exponentially past deep learning AI in the next 3-4 years.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORBAI is developing Artificial General Intelligence that will enable more advanced AI applications with conversational speech, human-like cognition, planning, and interaction with the real world, learning all of them in deployment, without supervision. It will first find use in smart devices, homes, and robotics, then in online professional services with the AGI at the core powering them.
— Brent Oster, CEO ORBAI
Invest a minimum of $250 and be a part of our future of AI: StartEngine RegCF Investment
What the world actually has for AI today is much simpler and much more narrow Deep Learning (DL), that can only do some very specific tasks better than people but has fundamental limitations that will not allow it to become Artificial General Intelligence, which is what we usually think of as AI, when we see human-like robots and holograms in our fiction, talking and acting like real people and having human-level or even superhuman intelligence and capabilities. AGI does NOT exist anywhere on earth yet.
ORBAI’s patented artificial general intelligence (AGI) design is much more flexible and powerful than today’s deep learning, being able to do many of the things that human intelligence does - to take in varied sensory inputs and encode them into a usable internal format so it can understand the relationships between them and how they evolve in time - to build a model of its world that it can use to predict and plan just like a human can, including using speech to describe the concepts it has learned and carry on an interactive conversation with a person.
Check out our: Pitch Deck
This AGI, like humans, can use these cognitive skills to do many different jobs, from as simple as a concierge, to a financial advisor / broker, legal AI, and to even augment doctors. When later upgraded with a larger memory and more processing power on a supercomputer, such AGI can exceed human capability in specific aspects of these professions, and in a decade exceed all humans' general capability overall.
Full AGI design spec and videos here: ORBAI AGI Website
The business model is to license the development tools and a developer toolkit to our customers and 3rd party developers that work with them to integrate our AGI into different verticals. The AGI will be delivered to the customer as SAAS, enabling our developer network to connect to it for services provided through the AGI and for the client platforms supported by it.
This prescient AGI core, with powerful predictive capability, will completely revolutionize planning in finance, medicine, law, administration, agriculture, enterprise, industrial controls, traffic monitoring and control, network management,... and almost any field of human endeavor where we need to predict future trends to make decisions in the present.
ORBAI is a California-based startup developing artificial general intelligence to power smart devices and intelligent online professional services (www.orbai.com). On Sept 30, ORBAI launched a $1M StartEngine RegCF investment round to fund the development of the core AGI technology that will be a platform licensed to companies doing devices and AI professional services.
ORBAI’s long-term vision is to scale the AGI globally and bring a brighter future for everyone, and level the playing field, to bring these services to the entire world that provide unparalleled prosperity, health, justice, security, education, and for the first time in human history, bring real hope to all.
Brent Oster, CEO ORBAI
Brent Oster
ORBAI
+1 408-675-5422
brent.oster@orbai.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
ORBAI Business Pitch