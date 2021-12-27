Network function virtualization Market Statistics: A Huge Opportunity For Investors by 2027
The global network function virtualization market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in deployment of virtualized software among enterprise data centers, including internet service providers (ISP) and cloud service providers (CSP), drives the Network function virtualization Market growth. However, delay in adoption of this technology hampers this market. Furthermore, Rise in demand for data-intensive applications and the need for cloud-based services are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion.
Key players operating in this market include Ericsson AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies, 6WIND, A10 Networks, Affirmed Networks, Allot Communications, and Amdocs.
Key Benefits
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global network function virtualization market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.
• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
