DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published December 27, 2021)

Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in southeast Minnesota

Winter trout fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota.

Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 15, at all designated trout streams in Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties (Dakota County and the Vermillion River are not included in this season). The winter catch-and-release fishing opportunities include trout streams within Beaver Creek Valley, Forestville and Whitewater state parks, as well as those within the city limits of Chatfield, Lanesboro, Preston, Rushford and Spring Valley.

Southeastern Minnesota trout fishing information is available on the DNR website and maps of for anglers looking to fish in the parks and towns listed are available on the Lanesboro area fisheries page.

Join this webinar for an introduction to trapping furbearers

Anyone interested in trapping furbearers is invited to join a webinar about what it takes to get started in trapping, where trapping is allowed, and some tips and tricks to be more successful. The webinar is at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and presented by Brittany Schaber, a Minnesota trapper, and John Erb, a DNR research biologist and trapping educator.

The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is required and free, and more information is available on the DNR website.