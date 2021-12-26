PHILIPPINES, December 26 - Press Release December 26, 2021 Bong Go shares the Christmas spirit with hospital patients, watchers in Davao City Continuing his yearly tradition, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited the patients and their watchers at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City hours before Christmas Eve to extend assistance and spread the holiday cheer amid these challenging times. "Sa mga kababayan ko, sana masaya ang inyong Pasko. Kahit nandito kayo sa ospital, ang importante safe tayo. Huwag kayong mag-alala dahil tutulungan namin kayo ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte sa inyong pagpapaospital," Go reassured the patients. "Hindi man ako tumuloy sa pagtakbo, nandito pa rin ako handang magserbisyo. Hindi namin sasayangin ang pagkakataon na binigay niyo sa amin. Ibabalik namin sa inyo ang serbisyo na para sa inyong lahat," he added. The senator and his staff distributed snacks, food and medicine packs, and masks to a total of 107 individuals, consisting of 94 hospital watchers and 13 vendors, in compliance with the required health and safety protocols. The distribution was carried out in batches at the Balay Pahulayan, a common resting area located within the hospital. Some also received new pairs of shoes and bicycles for their commuting needs, while others were provided computer tablets for their children's educational use under the blended learning approach. Moreover, personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development provided financial assistance under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program. Continuing his message, Go urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated and complete their shots when given the opportunity. He reiterated that fully vaccinated individuals have significantly lower risk of contracting severe cases of COVID-19. He likewise stressed that greater public cooperation in the national vaccination drive can help the country attain herd immunity and return to normalcy. "Huwag kayong matakot dahil ang bakuna ang tanging susi upang tayo ay unti-unting makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay. Ang hirap ng sitwasyon noon dahil naka-quarantine tayo. Pero ngayon, kaunti na lang ang bilang ng mga kaso dahil marami na mga bakunado," remarked Go. "Pero 'wag tayo maging kumpiyansa dahil delikado pa din ang panahon habang nandiyan pa ang COVID. Sumunod tayo sa mga awtoridad habang nagbabakuna tayo. Sa awa ng Diyos, baka makakabalik na din tayo sa normal natin na pamumuhay," he added. The senator went on to encourage the beneficiaries and their loved ones with health concerns to take advantage of the SPMC's Malasakit Center to conveniently avail of the medical assistance programs offered by the government. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop which brings together the offices of the DSWD, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office under one roof. The program was institutionalized under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. "Twenty-three years akong nagtrabaho kasama si Pangulong Duterte. Alam namin ang problema sa baba kung saan hirap ang mga tao makahingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno. Kaya isinulong namin ang batas na ito para nasa loob na ng ospital ang mga ahensya na tutulong para maging zero balance ang billing ninyo," explained Go. "Ngayon, kung hindi kayang i-cover, magsabi lang kayo sa aming ospina. Huwag kayong mag-alala dahil kami na ang bahala sa babayaran ninyo anuman ang karamdaman ninyo," he reassured. President Duterte also extended his personal greetings and best wishes for a Merry Christmas to the beneficiaries and their families through a phone call. "Dasal ko na sana malutas ang mga problema ninyo. Sabagay nandito naman ang gobyerno. Ito ang administrasyon na para talaga sa mga tao. Sobrang natutuwa ako na nabigyan ako ng oportunidad na makausap kayo. Kasali ako sa pagdadasal ninyo. Malayo man ako, 'di pa ako makapasyal dahil mayroon akong tinatrabaho, magkikita rin tayo," the President said. Go then thanked Balay Pahulayan Supervisor Dawn Banzon and the rest of the hospital staff for their dedication and commitment in bettering the health and lives of their patients. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also supported many initiatives to improve the delivery of public services in Davao City. These include the construction or rehabilitation of multipurpose buildings and local roads in different barangays around the city, as well as the Philippine Red Cross Regional Office at the SPMC, Paquibato District Hall and Hope Day Care Center. He also supported the construction of water systems in Barangays Acacia, Fatima, Mabuhay and San Isidro; construction or widening of a drainage canal in Barangays Bunawan Proper and Mintal; construction or rehabilitation of the drainage systems in Barangays Centro, Mudiang and Ubalde; construction of a flood control structure in Barangay 9-A and at the Datu Loho Creek; and construction of a new infectious diseases building and purchase of ambulance units for the SPMC. The previous day, December 23, his staff provided relief to 500 solo parents and senior citizens in Barangay Tigatto. The senator likewise personally led the distribution of aid in Barangays Vicente Hizon Sr. and Panacan on December 21 and 20, respectively. Similar efforts were simultaneously conducted by his outreach teams in Barangays Governor Vicente Duterte, Wilfredo Aquino and Tibungco. "Ang swerte natin dahil halos hindi tinamaan ang Davao City ng Bagyong Odette. Sobrang kawawa ang mga kababayan natin na tinamaan. Maiiyak ka talaga. Masakit sa dibdib ang makita ang mga kababayan mo na walang bahay at humihingi ng tulong dahil wala silang makain. Kaya pinadali ni Presidente Duterte ang pagtulong sa kanila. Ang maitutulong naman natin sa kanila ay magdasal tayo," said Go. "Kami ni Presidente Duterte ay patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil para sa amin, ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa ating Panginoon. Maraming salamat muli, merry Christmas at happy New Year," he ended.