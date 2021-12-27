SB 1258 of 2020 (PA 339 of 2020)

MICHIGAN, December 27 - Senate Bill 1258 (2020)

Public Act 339 of 2020

Labor: fair employment practices; Labor: fair employment practices; requirement that an employee not report to work if the employee tests positive for COVID-19 or displays a principal symptom of COVID-19; exempt certain energy workers and public health and safety employees from. Amends secs. 1, 5 & 12 of 2020 PA 238 (MCL 419.401 et seq.) & adds sec. 13.

