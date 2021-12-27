DC DMV Joins National Program that Protects Consumers from Title Fraud, Unsafe Vehicles

The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) recently announced the agency is participating in a national program designed to protect consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles and to keep stolen vehicles from being sold. The National Motor Vehicle Information System (NMVTIS) allows DC DMV to verify information instantly and reliably on a paper vehicle title by comparing it to electronic data submitted by the jurisdiction that issued the title.

In addition to the District, 49 states fully participate in NMVTIS. Participating jurisdictions input vehicle data in the system that other states and consumers rely on to make decisions around titling and buying a vehicle. Based on this vehicle history availability, the system can help car buyers detect fraud and know if a vehicle has been totaled or determined to be salvage or junk before they purchase a vehicle. Additionally, NMVTIS assists states, jurisdictions and law enforcement in deterring and preventing title fraud and other crimes.

“DC DMV is proud to be a full participant in NMVTIS,” said DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson. “The system will allow our agency to provide our customers with real-time, accurate information on vehicle titles as well as input data to protect consumers from potential fraud and unsafe vehicles.”

Created by the Anti Car Theft Act, NMVTIS must include data from all motor vehicle agencies, including brand information that describes a vehicle’s prior use and condition and the latest odometer reading. NMVTIS is the only vehicle history database in the nation to which all states, insurance carriers, and junk and salvage yards are required by federal law to report. Federal law also requires all insurance companies and all junk and salvage yards in the United States to report their salvage and total loss vehicles to NMVTIS. The US Department of Justice is responsible for the oversight of the implementation and operation of NMVTIS, and works in partnership with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).

Consumers may request vehicle history information through NMVTIS by selecting an approved service provider. A vehicle history report will include:

Current and previous state/jurisdiction of vehicle title data

Vehicle title issue date

Latest odometer data

Theft history data

Any brand assigned to a vehicle and date applied

Salvage history, including designations as a “total loss”

Additional information on NMVTIS is available at vehiclehistory.bja.ojp.gov.