Global Yeast Market value is climbing by 6% CAGR from 2021-2026 to approach USD 11 Billion (With COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Facts & Factors

[171+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Yeast Market size & share revenue is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Oriental Yeast Co., Angel Yeast Co., Lesaffre Group, CHR Hansen Group, Associated British Foods plc., Alltech, Leiber Group, Lallemand, Inc., Levapan Group, and Biomin, and others.

What is Yeast? How big is the Yeast Market?

Yeast Market Report Overview & Coverage:

Yeast is the single-celled eukaryotic microorganism classified under the taxonomic group referred to as the fungus kingdom. The microorganism is used in the process of fermentation for converting carbohydrates to alcohol & carbon dioxide. Moreover, this carbon dioxide is utilized for baking and preparation of alcoholic beverages.

Industry Major Market Players

Oriental Yeast Co.

Angel Yeast Co.

Lesaffre Group

CHR Hansen Group

Associated British Foods plc.

Alltech

Leiber Group

Lallemand Inc.

Levapan Group

Biomin

Global Yeast Market: Growth Factors

Escalating demand for convenience food items to drive the market expansion

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in the interest in baking at home helped accelerate the sales of yeast across the globe. The yeast market is expected to thrive primarily due to its properties such as taste, aroma, fermentation, and texture. Also, the rising requirement for natural yeast among the vegan population will further fuel the market growth.

The use of yeast not only for fermenting but also enhancing the consistency, cheesy or nutty flavor, and nutritional content will augment the distribution of yeast across the globe. Moreover, the adoption of bioethanol as an alternative fuel is expected to reduce the environmental impact & dependency on crude oils as well as bolster the market expansion over the forecast period.

The increasing penetration of manufacturers producing yeast owing to the rising consumer demand will further enhance the market growth. The growing requirement in the food & beverage industry is anticipated to fuel the global yeast market. The growing requirement for bakeries & confectionary items such as cookies, bread, cakes, etc. coupled with the changing lifestyle increases the sales of yeast products.

The high consumption of packaged food across the globe drives the yeast market. The increasing sales of alcoholic beverages are generating market revenue for the yeast industry. The use of this single-celled fungus in probiotic food owing to the increasing awareness regarding health benefits will open new opportunities for the manufacturers.

The surging development of new synthetic yeast chromosomes for the production of vaccines, biofuels, chemicals, etc. will provide growth opportunities for the players.

Stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies and government in various countries is hindering the market for products made from yeast, thus restraining the Yeast market. Also, the unavailability of suitable raw materials required in the production of a varied range of yeast types hampers the industry's growth. Further, shortage of raw materials is forecast to create supply-demand imbalances which restrain the growth of the market.

Global Yeast Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 11 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Oriental Yeast Co., Angel Yeast Co., Lesaffre Group, CHR Hansen Group, Associated British Foods plc., Alltech, Leiber Group, Lallemand, Inc., Levapan Group, and Biomin, and others. Key Segment By Nature, By Type, By Form, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Yeast Market: Segmentation

The global yeast market is segmented based on nature, type, form, application, and regions.

Organic Yeast to dominate the nature segment

The rising demand for organic yeast among the vegan population and plant-based alternatives owing to the surging health concerns helps the organic segment dominate the global yeast market. On the basis of type, the market is divided into instant yeast, active dry yeast, fresh yeast, bread yeast, and others. From these, the active dry yeast segment is projected to hold the highest market share owing to its longer shelf life, low production cost, and easy storage. By form, the yeast market is categorized into powder and liquid.

The global yeast market is classified into bakery & confectionery, animal feed, beverages, biofuel, pharmaceutical, nutritional supplements, and others based on application. Rising demand for baked items such as bread, cakes, sourdough, pizzas, etc. will augment the revenue of the bakery & confectionery segment over the forecast period. The high use of yeast in the bakery & confectionery segment owing to its texture, fermentation, aroma, and other properties further bolster the market growth.

Regional Dominance:

North America to occupy the number one position in the overall market

North America accounts for the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing demand for wine and bakery products coupled with the rising investments in the food & beverage industry propels the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth owing to the changing lifestyle, variation in consumption patterns, rising demand for alcoholic beverages, and developments in the food industry.

Browse the full “Yeast Market: By Nature (Organic and Synthetic), By Type (Instant Yeast, Active Dry Yeast, Fresh Yeast, Bread Yeast, and Others), By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Animal Feed, Beverages, Biofuel, Pharmaceutical, Nutritional Supplements, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/yeast-market

The global yeast market is segmented into:

Global Yeast Market: By Nature Segment Analysis

Organic

Synthetic

Global Yeast Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Instant Yeast

Active Dry Yeast

Fresh Yeast

Bread Yeast

Others

Global Yeast Market: By Form Segment Analysis

Powder

Liquid

Global Yeast Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Bakery & Confectionary

Animal Feed

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Wine Beer Whiskey Vodka Gin Rum Others Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Biofuel

Pharmaceutical

Nutritional Supplements

Others

