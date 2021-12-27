Fuel Cells Market Growth, Development Strategy| Industry Trend- Growing environmental awareness

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing public-private collaborations and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of fuel cells are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new research report titled ‘Global Fuel Cells Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the Fuel Cells industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

The global Fuel Cells Market is expected to reach USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The pandemic has severely affected the automotive & transportation industry and disrupted the supply chain, raw material supplies, and demand for the product in the automotive industry. As people are facing a financial crisis, there are changes in consumer buying behavior, which can adversely affect the industry. The liquidity shortfall and the cash crisis have already affected the sales of the product. Additionally, many companies are withdrawing their investments, and the government of several countries is cutting down the incentives provided by them earlier, which are hampering the growth of the market.

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape of the Global Fuel Cells Market:

Key participants include Ballard Power Systems, Hydrogenics Corporation, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Bloom Energy, Plug Power, Inc., SFC Energy AG, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Intelligent Energy, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fuel Cells Market on the basis of Product, Application, End-User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Defense

Fuel Cell Vehicles

Utilities

Table OF Contend:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fuel Cells Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fuel Cells Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Environmental Awareness

4.2.2.2. Increasing Investments in R&D for the development of Fuel Cell Technology

4.2.2.3. Increasing Government schemes and initiatives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. Lack of Hydrogen Infrastructure

4.2.3.3. High cost of fuel cell systems

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Fuel Cells Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

5.1.2. Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)

5.1.3. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

5.1.4. Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

5.1.5. Others

Continue..!!

