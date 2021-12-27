How To Turn Yoga Blocks and Bricks Market Into Success

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- he global yoga blocks and bricks market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years owing to the increasing health consciousness among public. Yoga blocks and bricks are the objects that are used while doing yoga to balance, support and extend a yoga pose. Yoga blocks and bricks are very useful for beginners as it helps to deepen the stretches of muscles and poses, as well as ensures proper alignment of the body during poses. Yoga blocks and bricks are becoming more popular nowadays as modern yoga practitioners no longer practice yoga on grass or mud and also do not have long hours for learning yoga. Yoga blocks and bricks help them to modify yoga posses according to the flexibility of the body and support their muscles and spine to stay in pose longer. Yoga blocks and bricks are available in different sizes and shapes in the market such as cube, egg, half moon etc. These Yoga blocks and bricks are easily available at online and offline channels.

Regions covered : North America (US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA)

Companies covered : Manduka, Gaiam, Unisoul, Lululemon, YogaRat, Hugger Mugger, AGM group, CorkYogis, Yogi Bare, Sweaty Betty, Yogamatters



COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has shaken the whole economy in the world. In this scenario some industries are doing quite well while others have been crushed. The Yoga blocks and bricks market is doing well during COVID-19 scenario as people became more health conscious. The COVID-19 outbreak coupled with lockdown in the various countries has surged the sales of Yoga blocks and bricks market especially in developed economy like UK. The sale of the products has increased significantly through online channels. However, the lockdown scenario in various countries has hampered the production and supply chain of the Yoga blocks and bricks products.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The increasing popularity of yoga across the world coupled with rising health consciousness among people is the major factors propelling the growth of the global Yoga blocks and bricks market. In addition several government initiatives in various countries, to promote yoga is surging the demand for Yoga blocks and bricks. Moreover, the inclusion of yoga in educational institutions is further propelling the market growth.

The increasing yoga clubs and yoga sessions conducting through online channels like YouTube, Zoom, Google meet, and news channels etc. are increasing the number of yoga practitioners during the lockdown period which in turn surging the demand for Yoga blocks and bricks.

In addition, there is a significant rise in the patients of diabetes, cardiovascular problems, obesity and other chronic diseases in the developed economy due to unhealthy lifestyle. The increase in such diseases is inducing people to practice yoga and adopt healthy lifestyle which is further giving traction to the market.

The global Yoga blocks and bricks market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The leading market player in the Yoga blocks and bricks markets are focusing on manufacturing eco-friendly products as there is increase in the demand for Yoga blocks and bricks made from natural raw materials. The rising awareness among customer regarding the side effects of using products made from synthetic, nylon, plastic, and foam is increasing the demand for Yoga blocks and bricks made from recyclable and natural products. For instance, in 2019, Zen Yoga Wedge launched Cork Yoga Block Onda which is a premium 100% natural single brick for beginners and professional yoga practitioners having non-slip grip and is eco-friendly.

