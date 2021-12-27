Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 347.7 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends – Product launches & research for advanced preimplantation genetic testing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Preimplantation genetic testing market was valued at USD 347.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 762.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Preimplantation Genetic testing identifies genetic defects in embryos, which are developed through Vitro Fertilization (IVF) before pregnancy. Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is made when one or both the hereditary parents have a known hereditary disorder, and testing is performed on the embryo to determine whether it carries the same hereditary disorder. It is used is growing due to; increasing number of cases related to the predominance of genetic, hereditary and chromosomal diseases, rising knowledge amongst the population about the avoidance of genetic disorders.

A growing number of people suffering from genetic diseases are expected to increase demand for preimplantation genetic testing procedures to have a healthy child. Due to high pregnancy chances with the preimplantation genetic testing procedure as compared to other fertility treatments, the demand for PGI testing is expected to witness high demand among people seeking IVF treatments. Increasing applications for preimplantation genetic testing for the diagnosis of diseases like cancer and other minor disabilities like deafness is expected to create high growth opportunities for preimplantation genetic testing market stakeholders. Stringent government regulations related to the use of PGD have hindered the market growth of PGD market.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Availability of a significant number of services related to early diagnosis of specific gene mutation in embryo marked the dominant position of PGD in 2018

• Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) seems to be a reasonable intervention to enhance the efficiency of selecting chromosomally normal embryo during IVF cycles. It is increasingly being applied for embryo screening due to ever-expanding IVF, which is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future

• Advancements in the detection of chromosomal anomalies by executing non-invasive prenatal testing results in a maximum share of this segment in 2018

• The market chromosomal abnormalities segment is expected to reach USD 271.0 million by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

• Enlarging utilization rate of FISH probe sets and benefits associated with the detection of a single-gene disorder is anticipated to fuel the growth of X-linked diseases segment

• Increasing use Of PGT in embryo HLA typing for stem cell therapy is expected to boost segment growth. This further proceeds to the advantages of PGS testing for the identification of HLA compatible embryos during stem cell therapy

• North America holds the largest revenue share of 32.0% in 2018 due to an increased usage of PGD and PGS for the delivery of genetically healthy offspring during IVF procedures.

• Asia Pacificmarket is observed to showcase the fastest growing CAGR due to the rise in medical tourism and rising development of IVF and PGD clinics in Asian countries.

• Key players that have commercialized PGT services include Natera, Inc.; CooperSurgical, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Illumina, Inc.; IGENOMIX; and others

• Key participants are actively involved in the expansion of the distribution network for their products as well as R&D activities for the development of novel PGT services. In October 2018, Illumina Inc. joined an agreement with Vitrolife AB under which Vitrolife act as a distributor supplier of Illumina's PGT products in EMEA and America.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Preimplantation genetic testing market based on test type, type, application, end-use, and region:

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

• Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Chromosomal Abnormalities

• X-linked Diseases

• Embryo Testing

o Fresh Embryo (Own Eggs)

o Frozen Embryo (Own Eggs)

o Fresh Embryo (Donor Eggs)

o Frozen Embryo (Donor Eggs)

• Aneuploidy Screening

• HLA Typing

• Other PGT Types

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Embryo HLA Typing for Stem Cell Therapy

• IVF Prognosis

• Late Onset Genetic Disorders

• Inherited Genetic Disease

• Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

• Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

