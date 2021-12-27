Morocco Records 532 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, December 27 - Morocco recorded 532 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 127 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,525,624 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,887,399 the ministry pointed out in its daily Covid-19 bulletin, adding that 2,669,249 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 956,119 while recoveries rise to 937,705, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.1%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (289), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (118), Marrakech-Safi (91), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (12), Souss-Massa (11), the Oriental (3), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (3), Draa-Tafilalet (2), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (2), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (2), Guelmim-Oued Noun (1) and Fez-Meknes (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 14,828 (fatality rate of 1.6%), with one new death reported in the past 24 hours in the region of Casablanca-Settat.

The number of active cases has reached 3,586 including 110 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 26 December 2021