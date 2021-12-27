Official Celebrations of Morocco's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai Kick Off

MOROCCO, December 27 - The official celebrations of Morocco's National Day at the World Expo Dubai 2020 began Sunday morning in the presence of a high-level Moroccan delegation led by Aziz Akhannouch, Head of Government, and which includes Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, and Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Economy and Finance, Commissioner General of Morocco’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The program of this event includes official meetings as well as several activities planned at the Moroccan pavilion, but also in other sites such as "Al Wasl Square", the beating heart of the expo.

This celebration is an opportunity to highlight Morocco's assets and attractiveness, its culture rooted in history, as well as its many achievements in the economic, social and scientific fields.

With its unique design, embodying the Kingdom's ancient traditions, and its components combining modern technology and cultural heritage, Morocco’s Pavilion at "Expo Dubai 2020" attracts thousands of visitors.

Set up under the theme "Legacies for the Future, from inspiring origins to sustainable progress", the Moroccan Pavilion offers visitors the chance to discover the Kingdom's distinctive wealth and traditions, and take a retrospective journey through Morocco's centuries-old history.

Large portraits of HM King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan flag and documents recalling the bonds of allegiance that have always existed between Moroccan people with its various components, including the southern provinces, and the Alaouite Sultans, are displayed at the pavillon.

This celebration in honor of the Kingdom of Morocco is also marked by the participation of Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies, along with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO of Emirates Airline and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

Expo 2020 Dubai, whose organization was postponed last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, is held on an area of 4.38 square kilometers, under the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'.

It is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

MAP 26 December 2021