Teleradiology Market May See a Big Move by 2025 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 18.4%

Teleradiology Market

Based on teleradiology market trends by application, the CT scan segment accounted for the majority of teleradiology market share of the global market in 2017.

Teleradiology Market by Imaging Technique (X-rays, Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Nuclear imaging, Fluoroscopy, Mammography, and Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Teleradiology Market by Imaging Technique, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025," the global teleradiology market accounted for $2,709 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $10,621 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain the same trend throughout the forecast period.

Teleradiology is the branch of telemedicine that involves transmission of radiological images and related data from one location to another for diagnostic and consulting purpose. It is an advanced technology that has emerged due to the imbalance between demand and availability of diagnostic services during emergency situations. Earlier, teleradiology was used only for emergencies; however, with advent of internet and advancements in the IT industry, teleradiology practice has become more common in recent years. The availability of computer programs such as picture archiving & communication system (PACS) and radiological information system (RIS), that are specifically dedicated to sending radiological images has led to the major advancements in teleradiology technologies.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Teleradiology Market trends from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Teleradiology Market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2025.

•The Teleradiology Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Teleradiology Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.5% and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of teleradiology technologies such as PACS & RIS, and high prevalence of chronic diseases, specifically in China, India, and the other developing economies. Moreover, rise in investments toward development of healthcare information technology (HCIT) by the key players in the teleradiology field majorly drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

Siemens AG, 4ways Limited, Global Diagnostics Limited, Mednax, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Everlight Radiology, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc., and Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Cybernet Medical Corporation, Spectra AB, Medica Reporting Ltd., Radiology Reporting Online (RRO), Sectra Imtec AB, StatRad, LLC, Ramasift Inc., and Alta Vista Teleradiology.

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆

