Organic Makeup Remover Market To Reach USD 270.76 Million By 2028 | Industry Trends, Growth & Opportunities

Due to increased eco-consciousness and awareness about the effects of harmful chemicals on the skin, the organic makeup remover market has grown

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Organic Makeup Remover Market size was USD 157.4 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

A change in consumer preference from chemically produced makeup products to products that are naturally derived would serve as a driving force for the organic makeup remover market to expand. Furthermore, the growing need to avoid makeup by the end of the day in order to prevent skin allergies and other related problems is also driving the growth of the global demand for organic makeup removers. The popularity of organic and plant-based makeup removers provides an incentive for market players within the personal care industry to broaden their offerings.

Another factor adding a boost to the demand for organic makeup removers is the trend for sustainability and green cosmetics. Consumers are showing a greater preference for vegan and cruelty-free products, thus prompting market players to invest more in launching products derived from natural ingredients that retain integrity in labelling.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

• MYCAUDALIE

• La Foglia

• Foxbrim Naturals

• Vapour Beauty

• Organyc

• Estelle&Thild

• Grown Alchemist

• Caudalie

• Sky organics

• Madara

• Nature’s Brands Inc.

• INIKA

• RMS Beauty

Key Highlights from the Report:

• My Little Secret, a French company, introduced its Eco Pads in 2021, which can only be used with water to remove makeup. Not only are such items easy to use, but they are also environmentally friendly, which makes them more popular.

• The global organic makeup remover market is split into liquids, wipes, and others based on product form. Liquid organic makeup removers contain essential oils, water from micelles, etc., which are more commonly accepted and circulated.

• Owing to the ease of use they deliver, wipes already infused with organic makeup removers have gained a separate customer base. They can readily be used and discarded.

• The market was dominated by the retail segment and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Over the forecast period, the e-commerce distribution channel segment is expected to see the fastest growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

• Liquid

• Wipes

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

• Supermarket

• Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• E-commerce

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

