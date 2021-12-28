Grand Rapids, MI The Nuttnest App Is Accepted into the 10X Incubator
the Nuttnest project will be focused on helping address the #1 complaint facing the construction industry communication.GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10X Incubator has accepted Nuttnest Founded by Ron Nussbaum into the portfolio. Ron Nussbaum is one of over 12,000 people who applied to Co-Found a company with 10X Incubator and the product which will be brought to market is focused on helping service providers in the construction industry communicate and be more transparent with their customers. Nuttnest will allow for an experience everyone will talk about for all the right reasons. We will be addressing the #1 complaint facing the construction industry communication. The selection process is extremely arduous as Ron Nussbaum needed to present the idea for over 60-minutes in front of the Idea Review Committee at 10X Incubator.
Ron Nussbaum is a dynamic, results-oriented leader. He does not accept the status quo as an excuse and strives to be around the best: the best ideas, the best teams. Ron brings the grit and discipline necessary to achieve any objective. His experience in the construction industry and track record of success makes him the perfect Co-Founder for the Nuttnest project and the 10X Incubator.
“We will build, scale and sell 10,000 tech companies in the next 10 years. We will achieve this by finding the RIGHT person, with the RIGHT idea, in the RIGHT market, and with the RIGHT business model into our portfolio. Ron Nussbaum is more than RIGHT and I am very honored we have been able to partner,” says Jared Yellin, Co-Founder of 10X Incubator.
10X represents the megaphone to ensure that every tech company that emerges from the 10X Incubator becomes a widely recognized brand and scales quickly. With people like Grant Cardone, Jared Yellin, and Ron Nussbaum on board, this is truly a dream team. When you combine Jared’s drive of being a serial tech entrepreneur, Grant’s entrepreneurial mindset, experience, and network with Ron Nussbaum’s ability to identify a problem and a limitless scale solution, the future is looking very bright for this new tech startup.
“When 10X Incubator said YES, my entire life changed. I almost blacked out I was so excited, and it still has not set it. Let this land...I am the Co-Founder of a tech company with Grant Cardone, Jared Yellin, and the 10X Incubator team. This is everything I dreamed about and more,” says Ron Nussbaum.
10X Incubator is the first and only tech Incubator to provide software development, go-to-market, branding, sales, customer support, legal, financial planning, and administrative services at cost while becoming a partner in the venture. Its mission is to launch 10,000 tech companies in 10 years. In less than one year, 10X Incubator has successfully Co-Founded over 100 tech companies with entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
About 10X Incubator
10X Incubator stands to give everyone the opportunity to become a tech entrepreneur…period.
We take ideas written on napkins or pitch decks or minimal viable tech products and transform them into stable, viable, and extremely lucrative tech companies. By combining a world-class software development team with a top-notch go-to-market and sales division, along with financing, legal support, and business consulting, tech companies in the 10X Incubator are poised for an unprecedented level of growth and success.
Our Plan A is to create, innovate, launch, and accelerate 10,000 tech companies in 10 years where each company eliminates at least one inefficiency in a country, industry, or the world while becoming scalable within 5-7 years.
About Ron Nussbaum
Ron Nussbaum is a lifelong learner and moved to Michigan after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Since 2010 Ron has called West Michigan home and has spent the last 10 years in the residential construction industry working in the field, management, and sales. He is a high energy leader with a vision for the future.
