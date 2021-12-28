A healthy start to the new year
This year has been a phenomenal year of lockdowns, variants and needles.. 2021 has seen an average of 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 each day
You can't help someone up a hill, without getting closer to the top yourself -”TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year has been a phenomenal year of lockdowns, variants and needles. Nearly 3,000 individuals died on September 11, 2001. 2021 has seen an average of 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 each day, for a total of 800,000 Americans since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago. In contrast, the flu kills about 20,000 Americans each year.
Everyone wants to stay healthy and strong — so COVID has altered our lives. People have grown accustomed to meeting by Zoom or FaceTime. Masks have become common. Did you ever think you would need to put a mask on to go to the bank?
Plans had to be changed when someone you hoped to spend the holiday with had been exposed to the virus — or worse, tested positive or developed symptoms.
People have gotten accustomed to spending less time at gatherings and more time alone. Fortunately, in the summer people could gather outdoors.
But now it’s winter. People miss the time spent with our friends and family. This is not all bad. There is more time to read, more time to devote to creative solitary pursuits like writing, arts, crafts.
Many restaurants are closed, but there is more time to cook and more time to create a healthier lifestyle. Eating healthy and getting fit rank at the top of most Americans’ New Year’s resolutions list, more than one-third of which include health, diet and fitness.
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
Its new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!
WHY the NEW WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY APP?
Users can now:
add current and target weight
find a buddy and get support
share photos and weight loss progress
connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
comment and like on posts
track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
It has the ability to transform people's lives.
