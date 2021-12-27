The Story Behind the Famous 1992 Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton Tie Dyed Tees
Skullman.com releases 30th Anniversary 2022 Commemorative Edition Skullman® Lithuania Tie Dye® Tees
The story about Greg's Tie Dyes was a major news event impacting popular culture, took it’s place in sports history & had a major influence on future sports fashion, changing how it was looked at.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created by NYC street artist Greg Speirs, the tie-dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton T-Shirts became an international sensation on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. The Tie-Dyed tees were worn by the Lithuanian Men's Olympic Basketball Team while receiving Olympic bronze medals becoming part of sports history and one of the most unusual and memorable moments of the '92 Summer Olympics.
— Mike Thompson
Slammin’ Skullman® became a legendary piece of Olympics history and forever part of Olympic folklore.
The artist’s trademarked Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® & Lithuania Tie Dye® Brands were launched. The brands have enjoyed longevity of almost three decades marketed through Skullman.com continuously since 1992.
The Lithuanian Slam-Dunking Skullman® represented the artist's interpretation of a team rising from nothing, "Like a Phoenix from the ashes to slam-dunking a flaming basketball to bronze victory. It's not a dead skeleton, but represents rebirth and a new life. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself," recalled Speirs, featured in the 2012 basketball documentary movie, "The Other Dream Team" http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/
Full cast: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1606829/ Greg Speirs is also the former creative director of the 1970’s rock magazine Grooves.
Skullman ® was "enshrined" at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Dec.7th 1993, living in infamy becoming the first & only cartoon character to be "enshrined" in any Hall of Fame:http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm ;
“The story about Greg's world famous Lithuania Tie Dye Jerseys impacted the popular culture & became a major news event taking it’s place in sports history. It had a major influence on the future of sports apparel and fashion and changed the way it was looked at.” Mike Thompson of Skullman.com
Skullman.com releases the 30th Anniversary Edition of the Lithuania Tie Dye® basketball uniform tees made famous during the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics, featuring the iconic Skullman ® Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton. The new release gives the public another chance to own a piece of Olympic history, said Mike Thompson, spokesman for Skullman.com
The Original 1992 Skullman Lithuania Tie Dye Jerseys and the new 2022 30th Anniversary Commemorative Edition are both available at: www.skullman.com The Original 1992 shirts design and the new 30th Year Editions are printed from the artist’s original 1992 screens.
The back of the new 30th year 2022 Edition denotes the 1992-2022 years with the trademarked skeletal hands slam dunking a flaming basketball.
Original 1992 Skullman Lithuania Tie Dye® T-Shirts are available here: Skullman.com
The 30th Year Anniversary Collector's Editions are available here: http://www.skullman.com/30th%20Anniversary%20Lithuanian%20Tie%20Dye%20T-Shirts%20Olympics.htm
.
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/lithuaniatiedye/?hl=en
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/tiedyelithuania?lang=en
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/LithuaniaTieDye/
Greg Speirs' Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/iamskullman/
Contact
Mike Thompson
mikethompson@skullman.com
website: www.skullman.com
Mike Thompson
Skullman.com
mikethompson@skullman.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other