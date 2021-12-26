Homicide: Unit Block of Q Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the Unit block of Q Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:10 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 43 year-old Dion Thompson-Moore, of no fixed address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###