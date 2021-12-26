Traditional Values Back On Stage at The Central American Family Festival With ‘Cri Cri’ and The Way To Happiness

A family-friendly Christmas festival at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Central American and Latinx community featuring Cri-Cri, the singing cricket, and The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living.

A family-friendly Christmas festival at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Central American and Latinx community featuring Cri-Cri, the singing cricket, and The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted the Christmas Family Festival of the Confederation of Central America (COFECA)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular fantasy character “Cri-Cri, the singing cricket," created by the Mexican composer Francisco Gabilondo Soler and beloved throughout Central America, lead an evening dedicated to a better life for all.

The family festival hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles featured The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide for better living written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, whose precepts resonate with the traditional family values of these Latin American communities.

Francisco Gabilondo Soler created Cri-Cri in 1907. Soler’s fantasy music is so well loved it has been used for decades at school festivals for young children. Generations have grown up singing and dancing to his music, making it an integral part of Mexican and Central American culture and identity.

“This music brings back memories that make us feel nostalgic and immensely happy,” said COFECA President Benjamin Posadas. “We feel deeply thankful for the opportunity to celebrate our family traditions here with the beauty and enchantment of Cri-Cri’s music.”

“I used to listen to this song every day when I was a kid” said Jaime Peñate of El Salvador, cultural director of COFECA, “but I have not heard it for 60 years, and this is very emotional for me.”

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in April 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church, featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.

For more information, visit the website of Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, www.facebook.com/ScientologyLA or @ScientologyLA on Instagram.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Traditional Values Back On Stage at The Central American Family Festival With ‘Cri Cri’ and The Way To Happiness

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Traditional Values Back On Stage at The Central American Family Festival With ‘Cri Cri’ and The Way To Happiness
Christmas Concert Kindles Community Spirit Raising Funds for People in Need
Canadian Law Enforcement Official Receives International Human Rights Award
View All Stories From This Author