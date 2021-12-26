A family-friendly Christmas festival at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Central American and Latinx community featuring Cri-Cri, the singing cricket, and The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted the Christmas Family Festival of the Confederation of Central America (COFECA)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular fantasy character “Cri-Cri, the singing cricket," created by the Mexican composer Francisco Gabilondo Soler and beloved throughout Central America, lead an evening dedicated to a better life for all.

The family festival hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles featured The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide for better living written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, whose precepts resonate with the traditional family values of these Latin American communities.

Francisco Gabilondo Soler created Cri-Cri in 1907. Soler’s fantasy music is so well loved it has been used for decades at school festivals for young children. Generations have grown up singing and dancing to his music, making it an integral part of Mexican and Central American culture and identity.

“This music brings back memories that make us feel nostalgic and immensely happy,” said COFECA President Benjamin Posadas. “We feel deeply thankful for the opportunity to celebrate our family traditions here with the beauty and enchantment of Cri-Cri’s music.”

“I used to listen to this song every day when I was a kid” said Jaime Peñate of El Salvador, cultural director of COFECA, “but I have not heard it for 60 years, and this is very emotional for me.”

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in April 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church, featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.

For more information, visit the website of Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, www.facebook.com/ScientologyLA or @ScientologyLA on Instagram.