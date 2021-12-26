Christmas Concert Kindles Community Spirit Raising Funds for People in Need

Santa presents a Christmas gift, representing funds raised by the benefit concert, to Linda Shortt Maritza, founder of Caring is Sharing, a charity that provides food and essentials to the homeless and others in need. Santa joins the Dublin City Ramblers, Sean McGuinnes and Stephen Leeson on stage at the Sharing is Caring fundraiser at the Scientology Dublin Community Centre. Artists United Against Homelessness Christmas Concert grand finale Award-winning singer Aoife Duignan traveled from County Roscommon to support the cause. The Feekers joined the many other talented artists who helped make the fundraiser a resounding success.

The “Artists United Against Homelessness” concert brought together talent from across Ireland in aid of Tallaght community group Sharing is Caring, Dublin 24.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists from across Ireland came together on the night of 17 December to raise funds in aid of Sharing is Caring Dublin 24, enabling the Tallaght community group to continue looking after the homeless and people in need.

“Artists United Against Homelessness," the first fundraiser held in aid of the voluntary group, raised 3,145 euros with donations still coming in. The musical and dance fusion was produced by the Scientology Community Centre in Firhouse and was featured as part of The Stephen Leeson Show.

The highlight of the night was a personal interview with Linda Shortt Maritza, the Aylesbury woman who, seven years ago, started taking care of one person in need and expanded this gentle gesture of humanity to a community initiative now helping over 140 people on a weekly basis.

Since March this year, Linda and her team of volunteers have been on the streets of Tallaght every week providing hot meals, packaged foods, toiletries and warm clothes to people in need.

Talking about the work of her team in 2021, Linda said, “The saddest thing we’ve all noticed this year was that we didn’t just have homeless people, we had people who just couldn’t afford to eat anymore. We try to provide for anyone in need. We give take-away dinners. And if someone cannot come to the table, we send meals for them with the lads who come by.”

Linda highlighted the generosity of the community and local businesses which have never stopped supporting her and which enable her and her team of volunteers to help.

Part of the funds raised on the night were meant to secure a very needed storage space for the group. But when local football club Sacred Heart heard about the initiative, they provided Sharing is Caring with the needed storage space on their own premises. This gesture enabled Linda and her volunteers to use all raised funds for much needed food items to distribute throughout 2022.

Linda thanked all artists and the volunteers at the Scientology Community Centre for putting on the fundraiser in aid of Sharing is Caring. “It’s a passion in me,” she said. “With all you’ve done for me tonight, I have a tear in my eye.”

Sharing is Caring Dublin 24 was recently awarded the Unsung Heroes Award by the Tallaght Community Council in recognition of their work.

Tallaght native singer-songwriter Stephen Leeson and singer and entertainer Finbar Coady, from Mullingar, hosted the show.

The star-studded lineup included live performances by dedicated Sharing is Caring supporter Nathan Byrne, Dublin City Ramblers, Davie Furey, Noel Boland, The Foxy Devils, The Feekers, Aoife Duignan, Rachel Grace and Ireland’s Got Talent 2018 finalists Xquisite Dance.

The lively dance performances were choreographed by Dancing with the Stars pro and Xquisite Dance teacher John Nolan. In an interview on the night, John shared his hope for the event to become an annual tradition and promised to grace the stage in person in the next editions.

“I am really delighted that Linda invited us here tonight to be able to perform.” said John. “Linda was part of Xquisite Dance with her daughter Chloe. She was with us for a number of years. Linda was a huge part of Xquisite Dance when she was part of it. And as you can see when she is part of anything she does everything 100 percent. She is able to rally the troops, which she has shown us tonight as well.”

The event also saw the release of the single It’s Christmas Time by performer and producer Kenneth O’Regan in aid of Sharing is Caring. The video is available for download on www.kennethoregan.ie, with all proceeds going to Sharing is Caring Dublin 24.

Special guest on the night, arriving straight from the North Pole, was Santa Claus himself who joined all of the artists for the grand finale—a performance of Fairytale of New York, “the best Christmas song ever written,” according to Dublin City Ramblers' Sean McGuinness.

The full event is available online: https://bit.ly/artists-united-against-homelessness.

Further donations for the cause keep coming in and are accepted online: https://bit.ly/SharingIsCaringFundraiser.

All acts and the production of the event were done on an entirely voluntary basis. Every euro raised by the Artists United Against Homelessness initiative goes directly to help Sharing is Caring Dublin 24 bring the true spirit of kindness and giving to those in need in our community, at Christmas and throughout the coming year.

The Scientology Community Centre was established in 2017 as a hub for local activities and events and a meeting ground for cooperative efforts. Over the past four years the volunteers at the centre have held hundreds of community events welcoming more than 130,000 guests.

In April 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, volunteers at the Scientology Community Centre and singer-songwriter Stephen Leeson launched and continue to coproduce The Stephen Leeson Show. The show aims to support musicians in the most difficult times for them, and to bring entertainment and joy to the community. The show has welcomed more than 150 stellar artists since its inception and continues to air live every Friday night at 7pm on social media. It has also hosted and coproduced charity events raising much-needed funds for charities and community initiatives.

The Church of Scientology Dublin was dedicated in 2017 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader David Miscavige. The Church and its community activities are featured in an episode of Destination Scientology on the Scientology Network.