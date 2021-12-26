Depression Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Depression Treatment Market trends –in Increase in depression among millennials.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Depression Treatment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of mental health and depression is creating a demand for the market. Growth in the geriatric population and the rise in diseases such as anxiety disorders, phobia, and dementia will impact market growth. The low cost of the medication, coupled with affordable therapies, are expected to propel the growth of the Depression Treatment market. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. Rising awareness has led people to gather more knowledge about the disease and get rid of the old stigma attached to it. People are understanding the need for treatment and opting for it for a healthier lifestyle.

A major driving factor of the market is a surge in generic drug manufacturers. The lower cost of antidepressants and other drugs has encouraged people to opt for the treatment. Moreover, a rise in awareness about the treatment is also encouraging people to opt for the procedure. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Depression Treatment market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eily, Lilly, and Company, Allergan Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, and Apotex, Inc., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, a global biotech company, ATAI Life Sciences, has launched Viridia Life Sciences for the development of formulations of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) to investigate the efficiency of digital therapeutics with resistant depression.

Antipsychotics treatment has been used to treat depressive disorders. The medicine was used in combination with antidepressants and became the choice of treatment for depressed patients who had psychotic symptoms. The antipsychotic treatment was done to treat symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, or marina symptoms. It is also used to treat bipolar depression.

However, factors such as the expiration of the patent of drugs and the adoption of other treatments like the herbal treatment are expected to hamper the depression treatment market growth. Support from the government for the deployment of organizations and groups to help depressed patients will also drive depression treatment market demand. Based on the types, the Depression Treatment market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Depression Treatment from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

The global Depression Treatment market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry. The global Depression Treatment market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Depression Treatment Market on the basis of drug type, application, end-user, distribution channel:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Serotonin Modulators

Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants

Atypical Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Bipolar Disorder

Postpartum Depression

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

Dysthymic Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

NGOs

Mental Health Centers

Asylums

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Depression Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Depression Treatment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increase in issues with mental health

4.2.2.3. Minimal side effects

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of devices and therapies

4.2.3.2. Delay in diagnosis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Depression Treatment market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Depression Treatment market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Depression Treatment market during the estimated period?

