Jet Lag Therapy Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Jet Lag Therapy Market Size – USD 392.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.3%

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin. The report clearly defines the Jet Lag Therapy market position on a global level. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Jet Lag Therapy market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region.

Currently, attributing to the consistent R&D activities in conjunction with positive outcomes of clinical trials, the major market players operating in the market are fortunate in developing advanced and price effective tiredness management product like light-weight box, wearable mask, glasses, and ear buds among others. The incidence rate of jet-lag across the globe continues to be unknown, however it impacts a high proportion of around 31 million travelers who depart from the U.S. on a yearly basis for destinations that cross 5 or more number of zones. The effects of jetlag span over a 100 million people annually across the globe. The primary factors which are attributing to the growth of the jetlag therapy market are: growing elderly population, and rising incidence and prevalence rate of circadian rhythm related issues like tiredness, sleep disorders and winter blues. Moreover, high rate of awareness concerning advanced light therapy and treatment with minimum side-effects is anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices product like wearable light-weight medical care devices.

Key participants include Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Jet Lag Therapy market.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In July 2019, Vanda Pharmaceuticals received the FDA approval as a part of its ongoing review of Vanda's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon). The drug was developed in order to treat Jet Lag Disorder especially for eastward trans-meridian travelers.

The medical devices segment, especially the wearable devices has been gaining traction over the years and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that wearable devices are versatile in nature (in terms of relevance and portability) and are majorly preferred by athletes. attributable to their advancements inside the essential style, thereby, giving a good vary of choices for numerous end-user teams. Furthermore, products like Neuroon, Re-Timer conjointly demonstrates a formidable growth and is expected to continue growing in the future, with growing awareness and emergence of jetlag therapy market across developed countries like US and Japan.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Melatonin

Herbal and Natural Products

Medical Devices

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over the Counter

Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Business Travelers

Cabin Crew

Athletes

Seasonal Travelers

Others

Jet Lag Therapy Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

