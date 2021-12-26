Brachytherapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of cancer is one of the most significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global brachytherapy market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The brachytherapy market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deal. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Brachytherapy market. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category. Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Brachytherapy market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market’s competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology.

According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases. Technological advancements such as the development of novel radioactive sources, remote after-loading systems, innovations in 3D imaging methods, computerized treatment methods, and clinical trials in brachytherapy are significant factors driving the market growth. Groundbreaking technologies are being embraced to assist in creating personalized solutions for challenging conditions to deliver enhanced brachytherapy procedures to help in cancer treatment.

Key participants include Elekta AB, CR Bard Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA, CIVCO Medical Solutions, iCAD Inc., Isoray Medical Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and Huiheng Medical Inc., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April, 2020, Elekta announced the introduction of a universal gynecological brachytherapy applicator, Geneva, which was designed deploying the outside-in methodology of Elekta, which caters to the growing needs of front-line cancer therapists.

Low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy is likely to grow at the fastest rate of x% in the forecast period. The radioactive sources, in LDR, are placed inside or directly beside the tumor and may be left in the target location permanently. Prostate cancer is the most commonly treated condition using Low dose rate brachytherapy.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.

The Global Brachytherapy Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The Global Brachytherapy Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global brachytherapy market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Brachytherapy market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Brachytherapy market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Brachytherapy business sphere.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Brachytherapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Brachytherapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of cancer

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures

4.2.2.3. Growing awareness in emerging economies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Presence of alternative therapies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

What are the prominent industry players dominating the Brachytherapy market during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

