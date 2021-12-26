Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of hydrocephalus and increasing use of shunting procedures are driving the demand for the market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising prevalence of hydrocephalus among the worldwide population is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Since 2000, over 370,000 American service embers have suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury), one of the factors of hydrocephalus. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market.

The treatment of hydrocephalus is a complex process that requires high precision devices to gain the success rate. This has resulted in implementing advanced sensors in cerebrospinal fluid management devices, which is expected to propel the demand for this technology shortly. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. However, the high possibility of shunt malfunctioning and expensive equipment costs is expected to hinder the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Arkis Biosciences Inc. acquired by Integra LifeSciences Corporation. This deal will enhance Integra's position as the global leader in innovative catheter technology and expand its offering for neurocritical care.

The shunts and valve segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.6%, due to this method helps medical practitioners to easily collect cerebrospinal fluid samples.

The pediatric segment held the largest market with a share of 51.5% in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of newborn populations' neurological disorders. On the other side, due to the increasing aging population affected by hydrocephalus, the geriatric segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.

Based on the types, the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market on the basis of product, patient type, end-use :

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care Product

Shunts & Valves

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Adult

Pediatric

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry. The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in the number of shunting procedures

4.2.2.2. The increasing incidence of hydrocephalus

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Problems related to shunts

4.2.3.2. Expensive equipment costs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market during the estimated period?

