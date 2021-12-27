MBBS Seat Available in Bangladesh I Top Medical Colleges in Bangladesh with Seat Confirmation By Recognized Consultant
MBBS Admission Process in Bangladesh I Eligibility Criteria I Fees Structure of Govt. and Private Medical Colleges in BangladeshDHAKA, ASSAM, BANGLADESH, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Still Chance to get MBBS admission with Seat Confirmation on Medical Colleges in Bangladesh
ONLINE DIRECT MBBS ADMISSION IN BANGLADESH
Bangladesh is the best place to get MBBS admission without an entrance exam. Students who think of becoming a good Doctor by profession can certainly consider Bangladesh as a decent place to pursue MBBS Bangladesh. So start preparing yourself to get admitted to the best medical college in Bangladesh.
https://fortuneeducationbd.com/index.php/2021/12/26/top-medical-colleges-in-bangladesh/
Bangladesh is the safest place to study MBBS in Bangladesh for Indian students. The medium of teaching is English which is so much easy for students to understand. Culture and food are similar to India. MCI. NMC and W.H.O recognized and approved by BMDC prove that Bangladesh is the best alternative to study MBBS. More Details About MBBS in Bangladesh: https://www.mbbsinbangladesh.io/
To get Direct MBBS admission Apply Online I Recognised Medical Colleges in Bangladesh
MBBS Admission Process in Bangladesh I Eligibility Criteria I Fees Structure of Govt. and Private Medical Colleges in Bangladesh
All certificates must be duly attested by the competent authority, i. e. the Foreign Ministry of the respective country and by the respective Bangladesh Mission abroad / respective mission based in Dhaka.
Successful applicants will require producing all academic certificates and mark sheets/transcripts in original during their admission.
Tuition Fees: For Government medical and dental colleges, students from SAARC countries will require to pay tuition and other fees at the rate charged to a Bangladeshi student. Students from other countries will have to pay $5000 (five thousand) per academic year in addition to the tuition fees charged to a Bangladeshi student.
Application Fee: Each applicant must attach with his/her application a non-refundable T.T of US$ 70.00 (sixty) payable to: “The Director, Medical Education, and HMPD, DGHS, Mohakhali, Dhaka, Bangladesh”.
Only the applications transmitted through Bangladesh Missions abroad or through the Missions in Dhaka of respective countries will be considered for admission. Applications must reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.
Online Application Link: https://fortuneedu.org/application/
LIST OF MEDICAL UNIVERSITIES IN BANGLADESH:
1. University Of Dhaka
2. Rajshahi Medical University
3. Chittagong Medical University
4. Sylhet Medical University
MBBS Admission Process for Medical Colleges in Bangladesh
Criteria for Admission of Foreign Students in the MBBS and BDS Courses in the Non-Government Medical colleges / Dental colleges/units/institutes in Bangladesh for academic year under self-finance scheme.
A) Equivalence of Foreign Degree:
➤ Must have passed qualifying examinations (HSC/ ‘A’ level) or equivalent examination.
➤ SSC/ ‘O’ level or equivalent examination passed not before 2018
➤ HSC/ ‘A’ level or equivalent examination passed not before 2020
➤ Minimum aggregate GPA in SSC / ‘O’ level and HSC / ‘A’ level or equivalent examination: 7.00 (seven)
➤ Min. GPA either in SSC / ‘O’ level or equivalent or in HSC / ‘A’ level or equivalent examination: 3.0
➤ Minimum GP in biology: 3.5
About MBBS Admission Process for Private Medical Colleges:
https://fortuneedu.org/2021/12/01/mbbs-admission-procedure-for-foreign-students/
Online Application Form: https://www.mbbsbd.com/application-for-admission/
The deadline to receive the duly filled in application forms in triplicate along with the following documents, a copy of passport, and 6 passport size photographs are to the Mission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
All certificates must be duly attested by the competent authority i. e. the Foreign Ministry of the respective country and by the respective Bangladesh Mission abroad / respective mission based in Dhaka.
Successful applicants will require producing all academic certificates and mark sheets/ transcripts in original during their admission.
Tuition Fees: Information regarding tuition fees for private medical/dental colleges can be obtained directly from the college concerned.
Only the applications transmitted through Bangladesh Missions abroad or through the Missions in Dhaka of respective countries will be considered for admission. Applications must reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Fees Structure of Private Medical Colleges in Bangladesh
Top 10 Reputed Private Medical Colleges in Bangladesh:
1. Diabetic Association Medical College
2. Marine City Medical College
3. Sylhet Women’s Medical College
4. MARKS Medical College
5. BGC Trust Medical College
6. International Medical College
7. Southern Medical College8
8. Popular Medical College
9. Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College
10. Islami Bank Medical College
Details About Top Medical Colleges in Bangladesh: https://bangladeshmedicalcolleges.com/
Top 3 Reputed Private Women’s Medical Colleges in Bangladesh
Sylhet Women’s Medical College
Medical College for Women’s and Hospital
Ad-Din Women's Medical College Hospital
Details About Reputed Private Women’s Medical Colleges in Bangladesh: https://womensmedicalcollege.com/
WHY CHOOSE FORTUNE EDUCATION
Fortune Education is the best education consultancy for MBBS in Bangladesh and Authorized and Exclusive Representative of Top Private Medical Colleges in Bangladesh the reason is to why choose Fortune Education:
➤ Offering MBBS Admission @ Top Reputed Medical Colleges in Bangladesh
➤ MCI, WHO, IMED, BMDC, and NMC Recognized College
➤ Counseling and on spot direct admission
➤ Processing application for MCI, Equivalence, Documentation, and others required
➤ Affordable low fees structure with 100% seat confirmation
➤ Flexible payment policy and 5 years installments facility
➤ Guidance for free Govt. SAARC seats
➤ Scholarship and a special waiver
➤ Study loan assistance
➤ have trained and highly skilled dedicated team to help our students
➤ free local guide, Airport Pickup, Drop to College
➤ providing local guardian during the study period
➤ Free Accommodation and Transport facilities for parents during visiting in Bangladesh
➤ 24 Hours 7 Days Support
About Fortune Education
Fortune Education, Dhaka, Bangladesh is World Leading & Pioneer Education Consultant of Medical College & universities. Providing MBBS, BDS another admission for medical aspirants & prospective students who are interested to study abroad and considering higher study opportunities in Bangladesh, the USA, CANADA, INDIA and Abroad.
Fortune Education, Dhaka, established in 1994, is registered Educational Consultant & an Authorized representative of College and universities all over the world.
Visit Our Website: http://fortuneeducationbd.com/
(Online /Direct Admission & Seat Confirmation)
Fortune Education
Authorized Representative
HEAD OFFICE :
DHAKA, BANGLADESH.
MOBILE & WHATSAPP: +88-01995529533
OFFICES IN INDIA:
MOBILE & WHATSAPP: +91-9903355537
WEST BENGAL, MODON MOHON STREET, KOLKATA,
PATNA, BIHAR, DELHI, JAMMU & KASMIR,
CEO
Fortune Education
+88 01995529533
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other