Belgian Mayor Lies Laridon: "The concept of a bicycle street has been included in the Belgian highway code since 2012".

DIKSMUIDE, WEST-VLAANDEREN, BELGIë, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Vermaut from the Belgian-European municipality Diksmuide who lives since more than 5 years in the in the centre of Diksmuide in a corner house on the corner of a regional and local street is concerned about the bicycle safety in Diksmuide and could for this reason ask an oral question to the popular mayor Lies Laridon on the online city council of 20 December 2021 in the administrative city hall of Diksmuide.

The Belgian mayor Lies Laridon thanked Andy Vermaut for his question and let him know that she certainly shares his concern about traffic safety in Diksmuide. Lies Laridon says: "Traffic safety is a shared responsibility of the road authorities and various road users (walkers, cyclists, motorists...) There are various road authorities such as the city (for local streets as Grote Dijk, Kleine Dijk) and AWV (Administration for Roads and Traffic for regional streets) such as Breyne Peelaertstraat and Oostendestraat. A Bicycle street has only been part of the road code since 2012 and many people with a driving licence from before do not know the new road code well enough. That's why we have made extra signs (where the nature of the road surface allows it). Police makes efforts to enforce traffic rules: control on zone 30 km (18,64 mph) Where in the United States there is a school zone speed limit of 15 to 25 mph in urban and suburban areas, " says Lies Laridon. "We organised a police action on 25 Nov - where 25% drove too fast - the highest speed was 67 km/h in zone 30, that is 41,63 mph where people can only drive only 18,64 mph. We are approved for the MIA project (Taking an Innovative Approach to Mobility) and together with AWV (Administration of Roads and Traffic for regional roads) we are looking for ways to make small adjustments to the infrastructure in an environment that is not regulated. Bollards have been erected on the corner of Oostendestraat/Grote Dijk to protect pedestrians on the corner. We are also looking for alternative slow roads for cyclists and pedestrians: a stretch of Begijnenvestwegel has already been realised from Beerstblotestraat to Noordvesten. Our ambition is to extend this road to the regional Oostendestraat or local Galileistraat. To this end, we have appointed a negotiator in the hope of reaching an agreement with the owners of the land," says Mayor Lies Laridon.

Jump for life

Andy Vermaut explains: "Our region is known as "The Westhoek" is more and more in demand by cyclists. Diksmuide is close to Ypres and we get more and more tourists here. Diksmuide was the scene of many bloody scenes in the First World War and countless soldiers and civilians died here at the front. People come here on bicycles from all over. Definitely a must, but bicycle safety is also important. Also my dear daughter Sarah Vermaut likes to cycle here often and sometimes I'm afraid because of the difficult traffic situations that can occur here in the city centre of Diksmuide, where the weak road users are sometimes not well noticed, that's why I understand that many cyclists also ride on the footpath in the Ijzerlaan (a regional road where the Flemish region is responsible for), because of the heavy traffic that sometimes comes very close to them. Even though Diksmuide is not responsible for regional roads, our local politicians can certainly try to urge the higher authorities from the Flemish region to improve traffic safety in the regional roads that criss-cross Diksmuide, also for the weak road users, where necessary. I have asked the mayor to take another look at this, so that the higher authorities realise that action is needed here?I realise that the city administration and the members of the municipal council have already made a great effort to improve the local quality of life and road safety. This is something I certainly recognise and appreciate from the local city council of Diksmuide."

Flemish Region

In Belgium, the provinces used to be responsible for the provincial roads, but this has been transferred to the Flemish Region under the benevolent eye of the Flemish government. Andy Vermaut: "To outsiders, Belgium seems to have a very complex state structure. Actually, it is quite logical. However, according to my limited insight into this situation, the Flemish Region has perhaps taken too few measures for the regional roads to improve the safety of the particularly vulnerable road users in the city centre of Diksmuide. That's why I'm asking, via the mayor, for the entire town council to investigate whether measures could perhaps be taken on the Grote Dijk side (a local road) to improve road safety for all road users. Every day, a few inattentive motorists enter the local road "Grote Dijk", often not realising that they are entering a bicycle street. In the past five years, I have seen two cyclists lose their balance and fall badly, and I am not the only one. When people enter the local road "Grote Dijk", they may not realise that they are doing so in a potentially dangerous situation. You really can't just turn in. In the past two weeks alone, I have almost been hit twice. For one I called the police myself, because I had to jump for my life. However, because of the various powers, the municipality itself cannot take drastic measures in certain streets. Here, we have made it difficult to govern sometimes, because the city knows "sometimes" and in some cases better the local situation," says Andy Vermaut

Weak road users also have to pay attention

Andy Vermaut continues: "It is also my experience that some pedestrians are not always aware of the fact that they should not walk in the middle of the road when they cross the street. Most people are not aware of the danger of cars entering the street without first stopping at the corner and looking to see if anyone is coming before they enter. It is also important to remember that other road users may not notice you or may make a mistake, which could lead to serious injury or death. According to the Belgian Highway Code, it is not permitted to endanger other road users, yet people are often hounded and victimised by the workload they experience. If you are not required to yield the right of way, that also gives you absolutely no right to cause others harm, for example by failing to slow down when necessary. Responsible driving means that you must ensure that you do not endanger the more vulnerable road users on the roads you share. This basic rule applies to all drivers, including cyclists and pedestrians, as well as adults and children riding bicycles or mopeds. I also see more and more electric scooters appearing in the cityscape, where people often do not realise how vulnerable they are either. Meanwhile, I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation for your help in finding a fruitful solution to improve road safety for everyone in our city.

You can not overtake cyclists in a bicycle street

Andy Vermaut explains everything further: "I am aware that the members of the city council from the Flemish/Belgian city Diksmuide including the mayor have the best interests for all residents and all tourists and visitors who come to bike, walk and drive by car, motorbike or moped in the beautiful Belgian touristic city of Diksmuide. In the Belgian historical city of Ghent, the police state that a bicycle street is laid out as a bicycle route and a large bicycle icon. You can drive into a bicycle street with a car, but you cannot drive faster than 30 km/h (18,64 mph). In a bicycle street, you cannot overtake cyclists with a car or other motor vehicles. In our city Diksmuide, a city that is as large in area as the entire Brussels region, I notice that there are many people who do not know this rule and do not know that they are not allowed to overtake cyclists. I would appreciate it if the city council of Diksmuide would insist on this in the next edition of the city of Diksmuide info magazine (Diksmuide Ijzersterk). I appreciate the efforts made by the Belgian mayor Lies Laridon to improve traffic safety for all.Indeed, at the national level, she also sits on the board of the CD&V (Christian democratic party). Very good that she is now calling the shots there, " says Andy Vermaut. "Actually, we should strive for 1 international highway code worldwide. That could also solve many problems. After all, English and also American tourists do not understand some parts of our highway code," states Andy Vermaut in conclusion.