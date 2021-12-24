40 new cases of COVID-19; Changes to COVID-19 testing

CANADA, December 24 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 in PEI, another record number of daily cases for the province.

These 40 cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway. Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted with instructions on testing and isolation requirements.

There are 198 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI and there have been 621 cases since the pandemic began. In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will be limited to the following: • Symptomatic individuals • Close contacts identified by Public Health • Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry • Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Individuals who do not have symptoms and who are presenting for testing related to travel (e.g., Day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Test results on the My Test Result portal are delayed due to high testing volumes. Results may take up to several days for negative results to appear. People with positive results will be notified directly within four hours. If you have not been notified of a positive result directly, you can assume your test was negative.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

For the latest information about Prince Edward Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince Edward Island.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available. Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures: • Wash hands frequently with soap and water • Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue • Get vaccinated • Wear a non-medical mask in indoor places • Stay home if you are not feeling well • Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth • Keep your circle of contacts small • Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart • Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles • Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops • Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

