BZC gives 1BLN tokens to charities & 30K tokens to Zombie Owners

The Billionaire Zombies Club has gifted its community with 30,000 tokens per Zombie and revealed the beneficiaries of a 1,000,000,000 token charitable donation, recipients include OneMama, Presence WorldWide, Hope Refuge Inc, Could You?, & Leyline

The Billionaire Zombies Club (BZC), a fast-growing decentralized NFT art community, has donated 1,000,000,000 tokens to ten nonprofits including OneMama, Presence WorldWide, Hope Refuge Inc, Could You?, Leyline, Wendell Scott Foundation, The First Parents, Splash International, Human Trust Foundation, and The Digital Legacy Foundation. Select non-profit partners from this group are currently offering small portions of their tokens for sale on www.billionairezombies.com. 100% of the token sales go directly to the not-for-profit entities.

In addition, as a holiday gift to reward members of The BZC community, all Billionaire Zombies Club NFT holders, will receive 30,000 tokens on Christmas Day.

The Billionaire Zombies club recently launched a proprietary online portal that is a hub for the club’s activity going forward. This portal currently enables consumers to buy and sell all assets from the Billionaire Zombies Club Collection and upcoming metaverse experience, including meta crystals, skeleton keys and Skeleton Kings.

Billionaire Zombies Clubs’ members can also register for an official Billionaire Zombies Club membership card and mint new metaverse assets at www.billionairezombies.com

The Billionaire Zombie Team recently released its full roadmap via their newly released White Paper. The white paper outlines the community full development roadmap, milestones, an overview of their Metaverse ecosystem, tokenomics structure, full team overview, DAO Governance model etc.

The Billionaire Zombie Club released a preview of their upcoming immersive metaverse experience via a preview of an in metaverse castle.

An overnight success, the BZC collection sold $500,000 of collectible digital art in its first minting; selling out its 10,000 unique art pieces in just 12 days. The art collection is now estimated to be worth north of $20,000,000

As with the cream of the crop of NFT projects and communities, these unique pieces of nonfungible token art actually represent more of a passport to a new digital reality rather than just something to look at or throw on a digital art display. People in the BZC community are buying into experiences, a community, and a technological future that they want to be a part of.

The Billionaire Zombies Club movement has garnered celebrity attention across Instagram and Twitter from influencers such as The Game (12,000,000+ Followers), Amber Rose (25,000,000+ Followers),Brittany Renner ( 5,000,000+Followers), Mario Chalmers (1,400,000+ Followers), Brandon Thomas (2,000,000+ Followers), and Bow Wow (7,700,000+).

The Billionaire Zombies Club has been featured in numerous global publications including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Tech Times etc,

About Billionaire Zombies Club

The Billionaire Zombies Club or BZC community has aggregated cutting-edge marketers, entrepreneurs, game developers, etc. who have come together to create one of the Metaverse’s most unique communities. BZC minted its initial offering of 10,000 NFTs in less than 12 days. The BZC community currently boasts more than 23,000 Discord members. BZC launched an official token airdrop on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, with over 1,000,000,000 tokens dropped to existing BZC NFT holders and 1,000,000,000 tokens to charity, 100,000,0000 to each of 10 non-profit partners..

