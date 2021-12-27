James Lamont DuBose talks the importance of checking In with friends, family in holiday season
Holidays can be a difficult time for many, so James Lamont DuBose recommends making a friendly check-in a routine.LOS ANGELES,, CA, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From television specials to advertisements to music, the holiday season can be exhausting for people who love it. James Lamont DuBose asks people to envision how much more stressful the time is when it brings emotional baggage, loneliness or feelings of being overwhelmed.
Because of this, DuBose maintains and recommends a consistent practice of checking in with friends and family in the holiday season — no matter what or how they celebrate or do not celebrate.
James Lamont DuBose discusses the benefits of a call, text, or visit
Whether someone is experiencing a specific mental health issue or is simply on one's friends list, hearing from one is inevitably a mood boost according to James Lamont DuBose. According to a 2020 article in Scientific Reports, people with depression can experience increased symptoms when they become more isolated from their social networks. The same concept holds true for those who are not experiencing clinical depression. While an in-person visit can be most associated with mood-boosting, any form of contact can be a bright spot.
While one may inevitably discuss the season, one should not limit their visit. Sincerely ask how a friend or family member is doing and what their plans for the rest of the year are. Listen to their response. James Lamont DuBose recommends using these answers to discern if additional check-ins are needed. One may learn an aunt is visiting other relatives and is OK. For others, one may identify a need for an in-person visit when possible or for another surprise call or text.
James Lamont DuBose recommends paying special attention to anyone who has lost loved ones during the past year, navigated a difficult life change or experienced more isolation than usual.
What happens during the holidays?
Despite the general business of the season, many people unknowingly start to restrict their social interactions to the festive occasions demanding their attention and may drop off from more consistent check-ins with others with less social access. While a social blur occurs for some, others become more depressed. In a 2014 survey, the National Alliance on Mental Health reported that approximately 64% of people with a mental illness have a more difficult time during the holidays with 24% responding that the holidays make them feel "a lot" worse.
James Lamont DuBose says when the opportunity presents itself, consider involving a lonely friend in one's holiday plans. If they say yes, this not only provides them with an outlet for one day but can help build social connections with others in one's friend group for a more robust social life for the holidays and beyond.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here