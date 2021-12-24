On December 24, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on his birthday anniversary, and wished him the best of health and success in his state activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Kazakh President for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would continue to develop and strengthen in various areas.

During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on prospects for the bilateral ties.