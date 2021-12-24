Submit Release
News Search

There were 422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,521 in the last 365 days.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2021, 12:45

On December 24, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on his birthday anniversary, and wished him the best of health and success in his state activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Kazakh President for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would continue to develop and strengthen in various areas.

During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on prospects for the bilateral ties.

You just read:

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.