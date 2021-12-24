On December 24, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov made a phone talk to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birth anniversary, and wished him the best of health and success in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Kyrgyz President for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone talk, the heads of state hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan bilateral friendly relations, expressed their confidence that the ties would continue to strengthen, and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.