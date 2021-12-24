Submit Release
Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2021, 15:40

On December 24, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Valentina Matviyenko congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary, and wished him successes in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Valentina Matviyenko for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the sides noted that bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are successfully developing in all areas, including interparliamentary cooperation.

