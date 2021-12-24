Ceramic Tubes Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.50% Over the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Major companies operating in the global ceramic tubes market, which include KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Rauschert GmbH (Germany), Mantec Technical Ceramics (U.K.), HP Technical Ceramics (U.K.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ceramic tubes market was estimated to be valued USD 920.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period, as per new market study by Quince Market Insights.

Ceramic tubes are extensively employed in high-temperature industrial applications, as well as electrical and thermal insulations. Alumina, silicon carbide, and quartz ceramic tubes are used for high temperatures as they have outstanding thermal anti-shock, anti-corrosion, and extreme high temperature resistance qualities. Ceramic tubing's constant dimensional stability provides optimal insulation while also offering great protection.

These tubes are largely utilized in the temperature monitoring and control technology and are mostly drawn to a specific demand. Fuses, degassers, pump systems, furnaces and other equipment and components have ceramic tubes. Raw materials used to make ceramic products, depending on the intended application are aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, zirconia, and a variety of other materials.

Any material and construction method can be utilized to make ceramic tubes. Extrusion is one of the most common tube-building techniques. Extrusion methods are used to make a variety of tube-shaped products because they are very efficient, continuous, and deliver consistent results.

Rapidly growing electronics and electrical sector combined with power generation infrastructure in China, India, and other fast-growing emerging economies in the region, such as Indonesia, has led to a surge in the demand for the product. High demand for electronic devices such as vacuum interrupters, capacitors, and insulators, is driving the ceramic tube market in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ceramic Tubes Market

Ceramic industry has been impacted following severe working capital crunch and other issues in COVID-19 pandemic. Government in many countries are encouraging production, however, relief packages from banks are expected to drive the growth of the industry.

On the supply side, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light previously unknown dangers, potentially resulting in key part and component shortages. Electronics sector is already reorganizing the need to boot supply chains, and these changes are likely to continue during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global ceramic tubes market is segmented into material, type, end-use industry, and region.

By Material

The material segment is categorized into alumina, zirconia, and others. Alumina is expected to capture the largest share. Alumina is a strong ceramic that resists abrasion well, making it perfect for wear-resistant inlays and products. It is frequently employed as a high-temperature electrical insulator, especially in higher purity grades with increased resistance.

By Type

The type segment is divided into single bore, multi bore. Multi-bore is used in air, gas, and liquid filtration. It is also used in making parts for CVD, ion implants, photolithography, and semiconductor parts. Multi-bore ceramic tubes are ideal for products such as injector tubes, gas nozzles, and insulators in traditional industries.

By End-use industry

The end-use industry segment is divided into medical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others. Electrical & electronics is projected to hold the largest share of the market. Ceramic tube is widely used in several electrical and electronic industries for a wide range of applications. The provided range is well-known in the market, owing to its features like durability and heat resistance. These are also resistant to abrasion, compressive forces and tension and thermal shocks in case of sudden temperature changes. All these characteristics make them suitable for electrical and specialized telecommunication applications. Ceramic tubes are used as enveloping material in electrical and electronic equipment, such as power grid tubes, capacitors, vacuum interrupters, and thermocouple insulators.

Based on Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is expected to hold a major market share due to increasing demand for ceramic tube for various applications in electronics and electrical sector. Increased investments in the electronics and industrial sectors are expected to drive the Asia Pacific ceramic tube market over the projected period. During the projected period, China, India, and other developing countries are expected to contribute considerable revenue to the Asia Pacific market. In terms of revenue, the ceramic tube market in North America is expected to rise significantly, followed by the ceramic tube market in Europe.

Some key Points of the Ceramic Tubes Market Report are:

An in-depth global ceramic tubes market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major companies operating in the global ceramic tubes market, which include KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Rauschert GmbH (Germany), Mantec Technical Ceramics (U.K.), HP Technical Ceramics (U.K.)

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global ceramic tubes market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global ceramic tubes market.

To Find more insights on this topic, visit Quince Market Insights report titled, “ Global Ceramic Tubes Market , by Material (Alumina, Zirconia and Others), by Type (Single Bore, Multi Bore), by End-Use Industry (Medical & Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America)”

Advanced Alumina Ceramics Market, By Type (< 96％ Alumina Purity, 96％ Alumina Purity, 97％ Alumina Purity, 98％ Alumina Purity, 99％ Alumina Purity, > 99％ Alumina Purity), By Application (Wear Resistant Components, High Pressure Nozzles, Thermocouple Tubes, Electrical Insulators, Corrosive Labware, Furnace Fixtures, Laser Tubes, Pump Seals, Others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)